Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023
Erinn Broadus And Trevor Schakohl on January 20, 2023 Several U.S. cities were affected by deadly violence this year, outpacing the same period in 2022. As a response, experts urged police funding, community trust-building efforts, and investments in at-risk youth. Several cities, including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have seen an increase in violent crime to start 2023 compared to the same period last year. Experts recommend investing in community resources to reduce violent crime. “We’re less than a month into 2023, so it’s tough to say what a violent start to the The post D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
bethesdamagazine.com
Family recalls Joe Reynolds’ legacy a month after fatal shooting in Silver Spring garage
The family of Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds spoke out Saturday to share memories of the husband, father and volunteer who was “always willing to go out of his way to help,” a month after he was fatally shot in a downtown Silver Spring garage. Police report...
Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States
One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
Georgetown Voice
Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter
The Days Inn in northeast D.C. has two stars on Yelp. Recent reviewers warn of mold, flickering lights, and cockroaches. The motel served as emergency overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness for years, but in 2020, the city ended this contract after complaints about the poor conditions and security of the building. Nevertheless, the city deemed it an appropriate place to temporarily house migrant families; last year, as buses full of migrants arrived in D.C. from the southern border, the Department of Human Services started a new contract at the Days Inn to house them.
myhoustonmajic.com
The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show
Donnie Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 50 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul, and TV-One’s Donnie After Dark. He is considered one of the the nation’s first video jockeys.
3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC
Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
fox5dc.com
DC Council weighs free school meals for all
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. may be joining a short list of states including California, Colorado, and Maine that offer free school meals to all public school students regardless of income. At-Large D.C. Councilmember Christine Henderson is proposing a bill to enact universal free meals in D.C. public, charter and participating...
dcnewsnow.com
Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man Found Murdered
Relatives and friends of Jose Guerrero gathered in Prince William County, Va. to remember the 20-year-old whose body was found in Prince George's County, Md. Police said two people were responsible for his murder during a drug deal. Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man …. Relatives and friends...
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
Fine Points: D.C.’s Likeliest Locations for Parking Tickets
Two D.C. streets have been identified as the likeliest city locations for drivers to get ticketed for parking violations. The post Fine Points: D.C.’s Likeliest Locations for Parking Tickets appeared first on The Washington Informer.
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
Students With Disabilities Face Barrage Of School Bus Delays In D.C.
More than 600 buses take 3,600 kids with special needs to and from schools in and around D.C. every weekday. Hundreds of buses that transport kids to schools around D.C. have experienced significant delays since the start of the month, leaving parents scrambling to get their kids to and from school everyday.
Where To Celebrate Lunar New Year In The D.C. Region
Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. As one of the most observed holidays throughout the Asian diaspora, the celebration manifests itself in different ways for different cultures. For Chinese people, Sunday marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, and of the 15-day Lunar New Year festival. In Vietnamese culture, this year will be Year of the Cat for the holiday, known as Tết. The Korean Lunar New Year, called Seollal, lasts just three days, this year from Jan. 21-23.
Son of DC teacher who died after police tasing seeks $50M from LA
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic stop filed a $50 million claim for damages Friday against the city. The claim is required before Keenan Anderson's son can sue...
5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC
Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
Dancer Found Dead In DC Was Working Toward Food Truck Launch
A man who brightened the lives of those around him with his physics-defying dance moves and scrumptious vegan food had high hopes for his future before he was found dead on New Year's Day in Washington, DC at the age of 27. The DMV community is rallying around the friends...
DC Mayor holds public safety town hall
WASHINGTON — Three weeks into the new year, 13 people have been killed in D.C., according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Saturday morning, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a public safety town hall to hear concerns from all the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANC's) across the city.
