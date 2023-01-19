ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023

Erinn Broadus And Trevor Schakohl on January 20, 2023 Several U.S. cities were affected by deadly violence this year, outpacing the same period in 2022. As a response, experts urged police funding, community trust-building efforts, and investments in at-risk youth. Several cities, including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have seen an increase in violent crime to start 2023 compared to the same period last year. Experts recommend investing in community resources to reduce violent crime. “We’re less than a month into 2023, so it’s tough to say what a violent start to the The post D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States

One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter

The Days Inn in northeast D.C. has two stars on Yelp. Recent reviewers warn of mold, flickering lights, and cockroaches. The motel served as emergency overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness for years, but in 2020, the city ended this contract after complaints about the poor conditions and security of the building. Nevertheless, the city deemed it an appropriate place to temporarily house migrant families; last year, as buses full of migrants arrived in D.C. from the southern border, the Department of Human Services started a new contract at the Days Inn to house them.
WASHINGTON, DC
myhoustonmajic.com

The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show

Donnie Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 50 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul, and TV-One’s Donnie After Dark. He is considered one of the the nation’s first video jockeys.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC

Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery

A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Council weighs free school meals for all

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. may be joining a short list of states including California, Colorado, and Maine that offer free school meals to all public school students regardless of income. At-Large D.C. Councilmember Christine Henderson is proposing a bill to enact universal free meals in D.C. public, charter and participating...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
newsmemory.com

We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville

In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
NASHVILLE, TN
DCist

Where To Celebrate Lunar New Year In The D.C. Region

Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. As one of the most observed holidays throughout the Asian diaspora, the celebration manifests itself in different ways for different cultures. For Chinese people, Sunday marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, and of the 15-day Lunar New Year festival. In Vietnamese culture, this year will be Year of the Cat for the holiday, known as Tết. The Korean Lunar New Year, called Seollal, lasts just three days, this year from Jan. 21-23.
WASHINGTON, DC
offMetro.com

5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC

Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Mayor holds public safety town hall

WASHINGTON — Three weeks into the new year, 13 people have been killed in D.C., according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Saturday morning, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a public safety town hall to hear concerns from all the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANC's) across the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

