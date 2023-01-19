Read full article on original website
NFL
RB Saquon Barkley 'can't envision' loss to Eagles being his 'last time in a Giants uniform'
A franchise-shifting decision awaits the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley. A week after a demonstrative performance in a wild-card upset over the Vikings, New York fell back to earth against the Eagles, which leaves Big Blue needing to quickly pivot to keeping cornerstones of the turnaround like Barkley around.
NFL
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes overcomes ankle injury, returns in Divisional Round win over Jaguars
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Saturday's 27-20 Divisional Round win against the Jaguars despite suffering a right ankle injury in the first quarter that caused him to miss the majority of the second frame. The star QB pushed through pain, returning after halftime to finish the game with 22...
NFL
Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season
Eagles steamroll Giants in first half, coast to postseason win. The biggest question entering the week was the health of Jalen Hurts' injured shoulder. The quarterback answered that question by uncorking a 40-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith on the opening drive. Dallas Goedert capped the possession with a casual one-handed snag and TD rumble, and the rout was on. Philly scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, and the defense shut out Big Blue as the Eagles skated to a 28-0 lead at the break. Nick Sirianni's club dominated the first two quarters, out-gaining the Giants 258-64 yards and holding an 18-to-3 first-down edge. The Eagles got whatever they wanted on offense. The ground game churned out 268 yards, while Hurts made plays with his arm when needed. After missing two games down the stretch and playing through a shoulder injury in Week 18, Hurts avoided big hits for the most part but lowered his shoulder into defenders a couple of times, showing he's plenty healthy. A healthy Hurts was always going to be bad news for Big Blue. It turned into a nightmare. Heading into the NFC Championship Game, the QB is full-throttle, and the Eagles once again look like a steamrolling force.
NFL
Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions
Ran Carthon received a big welcome upon his arrival in Tennessee, but the Titans' new general manager will soon have big decisions to make. At Friday's introductory press conference, Carthon was asked about the future of the quarterback position, specifically Ryan Tannehill's status. "I don't think that's fair at this...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Bills in AFC Divisional Round
2022 · 14-3-0 WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) The course of the NFL season changed dramatically the last time the Bengals and Bills met. It will do so again, albeit for very different reasons. Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest paused and later canceled the teams’ meeting in Week 17,...
NFL
NFL Grants 69 Players Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL announced the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Each of...
NFL
Tom Brady to take time away before making decision on future; Buccaneers players feel he's leaving
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to take his time making a decision on his future, aiming to look at his options with a clear mind. Yet several players already have a feeling which direction he is leaning. Based on their final interactions with Brady, it felt to them as if Brady was leaving Tampa with no intention to return.
NFL
Bills QB Josh Allen: Loss to Bengals makes season's accomplishments 'null and void'
There were 10 minutes remaining in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game, and Josh Allen's would-be fumble had just been changed to an incomplete pass, a rare glimmer of late hope in what had become a pretty dark day in Buffalo. Even with the reprieve, though, Allen's expression said it all: He knew he and the Bills were in dire straits.
NFL
Giants' dream first season under Brian Daboll ends in nightmare loss to Eagles: 'Crash landing'
Minutes following a season-ending throttling at the hands of their regional rivals, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll strode to the podium at Lincoln Financial Field and tried to sum up what just happened. "Well," the first-year boss began, "crash landing here." New York crashed out of the playoffs, indeed,...
NFL
Panthers coaching interviews on hold following death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes
MIAMI -- Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday. Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
NFL
Jags to riches: How Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence revitalized Jacksonville in one season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One second after kicker Riley Patterson nailed the 36-yard field goal that clinched the biggest comeback victory in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history, quarterback Trevor Lawrence leaped out of his anxious squat on the sideline in jubilation. He was the first player to excitedly run on the field and a parade of Jaguars followed him.
NFL
49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles
Defense reigns in Santa Clara. As they've said for decades, defense wins championships, and San Francisco's top-ranked unit stood tall Sunday. San Francisco forced two Dak Prescott turnovers and held Dallas under 300 yards of total offense while also denying the Cowboys on 10 of 15 third-down attempts. The low-scoring affair didn't produce a ton of fireworks, but there were highlights sprinkled throughout the game, starting with Deommodore Lenoir's perfectly timed interception of Prescott, leading to the 49ers' first points of the game. CeeDee Lamb found success (10 catches for 117 yards), but Dallas struggled to get anything going on the ground, finishing with 76 yards produced by a group that sorely missed Tony Pollard after he exited with an ugly ankle injury. San Francisco's defense harassed Prescott all game, recording 17 combined pressures between Samson Ebukam (seven), Nick Bosa (six) and Arik Armstead (four). Each accounted for a turnover caused by pressure and Ebukam was responsible for San Francisco's lone sack. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is attracting a lot of attention for head coaching openings for good reason. He's proven to be an excellent coordinator who has this defense playing at an elite level at the perfect time of year. It proved to be the difference Sunday.
NFL
Bills' Sean McDermott doesn't think Super Bowl window is closing after loss to Bengals: 'You learn from things like this'
Buffalo's 2022 season came to a brutal close following a 27-10 defeat to the Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday. The 17-point difference was the biggest margin of defeat this season for the Bills, and there were several more clues within the box score that further explained Cincinnati's dominance.
NFL
Eagles' Jalen Hurts returns to form, scores three TDs in win over Giants: 'Seemed like the old Jalen to me'
After hearing discussions all week about how he'd be able to compete in the playoffs despite a recent shoulder injury, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked how he felt physically following Saturday night's game. "Good enough" Hurts quipped. Considering that he threw two touchdowns and rushed for another in the...
NFL
Bengals targeting 2023 offseason for QB Joe Burrow's contract extension
Cincinnati is back to playing meaningful football in late January for the second consecutive season, as the defending AFC champion Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Joe Burrow may soon reap the rewards of helping transform the franchise into a yearly Super Bowl contender.
NFL
Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne leads TD drive in relief of injured Patrick Mahomes: 'You're always prepared'
Chad Henne's relief appearance in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars momentarily turned a concerning situation into one of great splendor for Kansas City. With Patrick Mahomes back in the locker room, tending to a right ankle injury he sustained late in the first quarter, Henne never blinked when handed the keys to a well-oiled Chiefs offense, orchestrating a touchdown drive that was fulfilled just as seamlessly as it would have been with K.C.'s star quarterback at the helm.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21
2022 · 4-13-0 HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS. Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, is virtually interviewing this afternoon for Arizona's head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. FRONT OFFICE HIRES. Dave Sears, Lions director of college scouting, is being hired as a assistant general manager under...
NFL
Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season
2022 · 14-4-0 Bengals dominate, eliminate need for neutral site next week. Cincinnati has a quarter-sized chip on its shoulder thanks to how the league chose to handle postseason-seeding scenarios, so it was no surprise that the Bengals reveled in their victory Sunday, which also included erasing the chances of a neutral-site AFC title game. Cincinnati will happily hit the road for Kansas City, but only after it sent Buffalo to the offseason in emphatic fashion. A little snow didn't hurt Joe Burrow, who completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He nearly had a third, but his connection with Ja'Marr Chase was overturned upon review. In the end, it didn't matter much, thanks to the Bengals' superiority at the point of attack, putting together scoring drives of nine, 10 and 12 plays. Joe Mixon racked up 105 yards and scored a touchdown on 20 carries, while Burrow was only sacked once, and Cincinnati converted 60% of its third-down attempts. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo added the Bills to his list of high-powered teams on which he's placed vice grips, holding Buffalo to 325 yards of offense and 4 of 12 on third down. Josh Allen rarely looked comfortable when dropping to pass, and Stefon Diggs ended with just four catches for 35 yards. Frustration reigned supreme for the Bills -- frustration manufactured by Anarumo and head coach Zac Taylor.
NFL
Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins
Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday, and he moved up in the record books in the process. Reid became the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games with the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 64-year-old...
NFL
Bills S Damar Hamlin attends Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus Bengals
Damar Hamlin is in the building for game day. The Buffalo Bills safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 against the Bengals, was seen at Highmark Stadium on Sunday ahead of the Bills' Divisional Round game versus Cincinnati.
