ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

Eagles steamroll Giants in first half, coast to postseason win. The biggest question entering the week was the health of Jalen Hurts' injured shoulder. The quarterback answered that question by uncorking a 40-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith on the opening drive. Dallas Goedert capped the possession with a casual one-handed snag and TD rumble, and the rout was on. Philly scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, and the defense shut out Big Blue as the Eagles skated to a 28-0 lead at the break. Nick Sirianni's club dominated the first two quarters, out-gaining the Giants 258-64 yards and holding an 18-to-3 first-down edge. The Eagles got whatever they wanted on offense. The ground game churned out 268 yards, while Hurts made plays with his arm when needed. After missing two games down the stretch and playing through a shoulder injury in Week 18, Hurts avoided big hits for the most part but lowered his shoulder into defenders a couple of times, showing he's plenty healthy. A healthy Hurts was always going to be bad news for Big Blue. It turned into a nightmare. Heading into the NFC Championship Game, the QB is full-throttle, and the Eagles once again look like a steamrolling force.
DALLAS, PA
NFL

NFL Grants 69 Players Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Each of...
KANSAS STATE
NFL

Panthers coaching interviews on hold following death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes

MIAMI -- Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday. Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

Defense reigns in Santa Clara. As they've said for decades, defense wins championships, and San Francisco's top-ranked unit stood tall Sunday. San Francisco forced two Dak Prescott turnovers and held Dallas under 300 yards of total offense while also denying the Cowboys on 10 of 15 third-down attempts. The low-scoring affair didn't produce a ton of fireworks, but there were highlights sprinkled throughout the game, starting with Deommodore Lenoir's perfectly timed interception of Prescott, leading to the 49ers' first points of the game. CeeDee Lamb found success (10 catches for 117 yards), but Dallas struggled to get anything going on the ground, finishing with 76 yards produced by a group that sorely missed Tony Pollard after he exited with an ugly ankle injury. San Francisco's defense harassed Prescott all game, recording 17 combined pressures between Samson Ebukam (seven), Nick Bosa (six) and Arik Armstead (four). Each accounted for a turnover caused by pressure and Ebukam was responsible for San Francisco's lone sack. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is attracting a lot of attention for head coaching openings for good reason. He's proven to be an excellent coordinator who has this defense playing at an elite level at the perfect time of year. It proved to be the difference Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne leads TD drive in relief of injured Patrick Mahomes: 'You're always prepared'

Chad Henne's relief appearance in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars momentarily turned a concerning situation into one of great splendor for Kansas City. With Patrick Mahomes back in the locker room, tending to a right ankle injury he sustained late in the first quarter, Henne never blinked when handed the keys to a well-oiled Chiefs offense, orchestrating a touchdown drive that was fulfilled just as seamlessly as it would have been with K.C.'s star quarterback at the helm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21

2022 · 4-13-0 HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS. Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, is virtually interviewing this afternoon for Arizona's head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. FRONT OFFICE HIRES. Dave Sears, Lions director of college scouting, is being hired as a assistant general manager under...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season

2022 · 14-4-0 Bengals dominate, eliminate need for neutral site next week. Cincinnati has a quarter-sized chip on its shoulder thanks to how the league chose to handle postseason-seeding scenarios, so it was no surprise that the Bengals reveled in their victory Sunday, which also included erasing the chances of a neutral-site AFC title game. Cincinnati will happily hit the road for Kansas City, but only after it sent Buffalo to the offseason in emphatic fashion. A little snow didn't hurt Joe Burrow, who completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He nearly had a third, but his connection with Ja'Marr Chase was overturned upon review. In the end, it didn't matter much, thanks to the Bengals' superiority at the point of attack, putting together scoring drives of nine, 10 and 12 plays. Joe Mixon racked up 105 yards and scored a touchdown on 20 carries, while Burrow was only sacked once, and Cincinnati converted 60% of its third-down attempts. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo added the Bills to his list of high-powered teams on which he's placed vice grips, holding Buffalo to 325 yards of offense and 4 of 12 on third down. Josh Allen rarely looked comfortable when dropping to pass, and Stefon Diggs ended with just four catches for 35 yards. Frustration reigned supreme for the Bills -- frustration manufactured by Anarumo and head coach Zac Taylor.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday, and he moved up in the record books in the process. Reid became the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games with the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 64-year-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy