A Foggy start to your Thursday

By Tyler Ryan
 3 days ago

Its Thursday and that means just one more day until Friday. As you step out the door this morning, keep the umbrella handy today as a few rain/snow showers will be possible this morning and afternoon. Areas of dense fog are also possible this morning so give yourself a few extra min this morning.

Friday we will see some sunshine at times.

Then we focus our attention on our next weather system on Saturday where we could see some snow showers. A couple of inches will be possible.

INDIANA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps

Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
