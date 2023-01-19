A Foggy start to your Thursday

Its Thursday and that means just one more day until Friday. As you step out the door this morning, keep the umbrella handy today as a few rain/snow showers will be possible this morning and afternoon. Areas of dense fog are also possible this morning so give yourself a few extra min this morning.

Friday we will see some sunshine at times.

Then we focus our attention on our next weather system on Saturday where we could see some snow showers. A couple of inches will be possible.

