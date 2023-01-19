The big Lander Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday and this event had plenty of state championship contenders, in every weight class. This was a great tune-up for the prestigious Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton coming up this week. In the boys' team standings, Kemmerer placed 1st 208.5 points, Cody 2nd with 191, Green River took 3rd with 188.5, Pinedale was in the 4 spot at 155, and Douglas 5th with 143.5. Here's the list of the boys' individual champions:

LANDER, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO