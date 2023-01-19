Read full article on original website
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
Hospital patient discharges putting strain on Devon's care sector
Devon care homes say they are being asked to accept patients with Covid-19, flu and other infectious diseases to ease the pressure on local hospitals. One owner said it felt like the start of the pandemic again, as the safety of care homes was being "compromised". Devon has some of...
Bath: Drivers could be charged to enter city centre
Drivers might have to pay to enter parts of central Bath under new council plans. Bath and North East Somerset Council is considering charging people for permits to enter the city centre's security zone, from 2025 or 2026. The zone covers York Street and several other roads in the centre...
Paramedic suspended after "concerning prescribing errors"
A former Gloucestershire paramedic has seen her suspension extended over failings which had potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable patients. Jayne Denton, who worked as an emergency care practitioner at Care UK, was first suspended in January 2022. A report found she had shown a lack of awareness of...
