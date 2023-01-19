ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ROSEVILLE, CA
ROSEVILLE, CA
Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement

Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
AUBURN, CA
ROSEVILLE, CA
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative

(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento woman with 9 college degrees talks turning 102, secret to living long

SACRAMENTO - Shirley Allen was surrounded by family and met with applause as she blew out the large candles on her 102nd birthday Tuesday, Jan 17. For more than a century, Allen has marked another year gone by, but she's never taken one for granted. "I certainly don't feel 102. Where did all of those years go? I feel, maybe 80, but not 102," Allen told CBS13 at her birthday party.   Born in 1921, life took her across California throughout childhood. Born in El Centro, she lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Visalia and Sacramento, where she returned in 1986. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. – Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery One of the male […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. Easter went on trial […]
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
GRIDLEY, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA

