The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony ExpressCJ CoombsLexington, MO
Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833CJ CoombsCarrollton, MO
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST DSIM CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Act.
SLATER BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVE BALLOT ISSUE FOR APRIL ELECTION
The Slater School District Board of Education approved a ballot initiative for the April election during its meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The ballot initiative is known as Proposition Kids. Slater Superintendent Terry Lorenz said the proposition aims to provide funding for several projects for the district. In other...
WATER MAIN REPAIR TO CAUSE AN INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE FOR CITY OF SWEET SPRINGS
A water main repair will cause an interruption of service for all Sweet Springs residents. According to the city, the repairs are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023. A boil advisory will follow for all residents after the repair takes place.
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom
A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:. January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal. January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to...
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For January 19, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for January 19, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
How increasing teacher pay is changing one Missouri educator’s life
Since the start of the school year, thousands of Missouri school teachers have received a pay raise due to the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant Program.
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOST “MEGAN’S STORY”
Marshall Public Schools will be holding Mental Health Week from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27. In conjunction with the event, Tina Meier from the Megan Meier Foundation will be presenting “Megan’s Story” to students and the public. The Megan Meier Foundation was started in 2007 by Tina Meier after her daughter Megan took her own life following a cruel cyber-bullying hoax by an adult neighbor posing as a fictitious boy. The Megan Meier Foundation has grown into a global bullying and cyber-bullying prevention foundation.
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth
KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife
Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. Moberly Police Department shared on Facebook that it and the fire department responded to a house fire at 1600 South Morley Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
