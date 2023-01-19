Eagles release new playoff merchandise: "It's a Philly Thing"

Eagles Pro Shop drops playoff merchandise 03:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles are preparing for a big playoff game against their division rival, the New York Giants, fans are getting ready to bring the noise.

And what better way than with new merchandise?

The Eagles Pro Shop opened Thursday morning with new playoff merch on display. We saw hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts with the words "It's a Philly Thing."

Philadelphia Eagles playoff gear that reads "It's a Philly Thing" is out on display in the Eagles Pro Shop. CBS Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts said the slogan in a press conference a few weeks ago, and Eagles director of merchandise Christine McNichol says the team felt the saying would connect Eagles fans everywhere.

"[We] felt it was a great unifier for Eagles fans everywhere and it could really get the city behind our team as we head into the playoffs," McNichol said.

The Eagles play the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

