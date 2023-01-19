ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage is considering a run for Rep. Adam Schiff's House seat

By Hannah Demissie via ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Actor Ben Savage is considering another run for political office.

According to Federal Election Commission documents submitted Wednesday, the former "Boy Meets World" star has registered to run as a Democrat in California's 30th Congressional District.

A representative for Savage told ABC News in a statement, despite the filing, that "he is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community."

(Earlier this month, Savage announced he is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.)

Savage's representative did not respond to follow-up questions about why he submitted campaign paperwork now.

The 30th District seat is currently held by longtime Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who is seen as a potential candidate to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, though she hasn't yet said whether or not she'll seek reelection.

If Savage does make a run for Congress, it wouldn't be his first campaign to hold office. He ran unsuccessfully to be on the West Hollywood City Council in the 2022 election, focusing on community safety, housing and homelessness, according to his website.

Ben Savage, star of the 90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council.

A spokesperson for Schiff said that the congressman would not weigh in on Savage potentially seeking his seat.

California's 30th District encompasses West Hollywood, Burbank and parts of Pasadena.

Savage famously played the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC's "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000 and then reprised his character in the 2014 reboot, "Girl Meets World." His most recent roles were two TV films, in 2022 and 2020.

Savage has seemingly long had an interest in politics, having studied political science at Stanford University, where he graduated in 2004. He also interned for Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter, then a Republican, in 2003.

The general election will be on Nov. 5, 2024.

Comments / 26

Jill Brychta Curtis
3d ago

Shifty Schiff has been horrible since he was a Councilman in Burbank 40-50 years ago!So much garbage in his closet!

Reply
3
J America
3d ago

Anyone has to be an improvement over the piece of Schiff

Reply(1)
15
Andrew V. Nichols
3d ago

Hey Ben, you need to run against a Republican seat in California to get back one of the seats we lost in the Republican redistricting last November. Representative Schiff is one of the better legislators in the House I don't think you can fill his shoes.

Reply
2
