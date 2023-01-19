WATCH LIVE | Multiple snow chances over the next week – Watching Winter Live

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chip Brewster
 3 days ago

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — After pummeling the Plains, a snow producing system takes aim at the Northeast with more likely on the way.

Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and PHL17 meteorologist Mike Masco for a look at winter weather in the near-term forecast and long-range outlook. Watching Winter Live starts streaming within this story at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT.

This week’s topics include:

  • A recap of what’s been happening on the West Coast
  • The current snowstorm moving through the Midwest
  • Snow in store for the Northeast and snow drought records
  • The latest weather trend predictions for 8+ days out
  • Sudden Stratospheric Warming – what is it and how does it impact the U.S.

The second-half of the live show is devoted to your comments and questions. Use the form below to send them in at any time and we’ll do our best to include them in the discussion.

