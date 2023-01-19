ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Run, CA

Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
All road reopen in Redding after train fire

REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
REDDING, CA
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators

SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more.  Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
RED BLUFF, CA
5 pets die in Redding house fire

REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
REDDING, CA
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
CORNING, CA
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
RED BLUFF, CA
Turtle Bay Exploration Park to host Marine Corps exhibition

REDDING, Calif. - Turtle Bay Museum Exploration Park will open the Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps. Art, 1975-2018 exhibition Sat. Jan. 21, the museum announces. Museum representatives say the exhibition is on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The collection features 36 pieces by 15 artists and is sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
REDDING, CA

