krcrtv.com
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
actionnewsnow.com
Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
actionnewsnow.com
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of atmospheric river-driven storms
Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California. Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of storms. Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California.
krcrtv.com
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators
SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
actionnewsnow.com
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
actionnewsnow.com
End to free parking in downtown Redding to be ‘financial burden’ for some
REDDING, Calif. - Free parking is coming to an end in Downtown Redding. Starting Tuesday, people will have to pay to use specific parking spots in Downtown Redding. That goes for everyone, including people who work downtown. The paid parking program starts Tuesday and will cost each person $1 an...
actionnewsnow.com
5 pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
krcrtv.com
The Redding Trail Alliance took matters into their own hands by clearing trails post storm
REDDING. Calif. — The Redding Trail Alliance has had their work cut out for them after the heavy rain that swept through the Northstate. Everything from fallen trees, debris, and mud has had a major impact on Northstate trails. The Redding Trail Alliance gathered volunteers from all over to...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after admitting to breaking into snack bar at Burney Little League Park Saturday
BURNEY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after admitting to breaking into the snack bar at the Burney Little League Baseball Park, at 37382 Bailey Ave., on Saturday at around 10:21 a.m. Deputies responded to Burney Little League Baseball Park after receiving...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
actionnewsnow.com
Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball beats Chico in defensive showdown, Enterprise knocks off Shasta
CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball beat crosstown rival Chico 42-34. It's the Vikings eighth straight win over the Panthers, dating back to Feb. 2020. Both teams entered this game with impressive streaks on the line. Chico was 6-0 at home, while PV was 4-0 in Eastern Athletic League (EAL) play.
KDRV
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arraigned they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
actionnewsnow.com
Turtle Bay Exploration Park to host Marine Corps exhibition
REDDING, Calif. - Turtle Bay Museum Exploration Park will open the Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps. Art, 1975-2018 exhibition Sat. Jan. 21, the museum announces. Museum representatives say the exhibition is on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The collection features 36 pieces by 15 artists and is sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
Redding, California, Uses Public Health Red Tape to Ban Sharing Food with Homeless
Like many cities on the West Coast, Redding, California, is experiencing a homelessness crisis. And, like too many cities around the country—as I detail in my book and have highlighted in many columns over the years—officials appear to have determined the problem can be best dealt with by making it difficult or impossible to share food with people in need.
