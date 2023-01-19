ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement

Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
