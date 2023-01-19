Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
wcn247.com
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display in the downtown Honolulu palace. Abigail Kawānanakoa’s casket was handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island. The casket is scheduled to arrive Sunday at ʻIolani Palace. Members of a law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was considered a princess because her lineage included the royal family that once ruled the Hawaiian islands. She died last month at her home in Nuuanu, near downtown Honolulu.
wcn247.com
Newsom budget would cut some money for flood protection
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Multiple flood protection projects in California are on hold because Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to cut their funding. Newsom's budget proposal includes cutting $40 million that had been pledged to pay for floodplain restoration projects in the San Joaquin Valley. Newsom approved the money last year back when the state had a record budget surplus. Now, the state is facing an estimated $22.5 billion deficit. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot says the projects are eligible to get funding from other places in the state budget. But environmental advocates say that would significantly delay the work.
wcn247.com
Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and added three steals. Kamdyn Curfman shot 5 for 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. Avery Felts finished with 18 points for the Red Wolves.
