Radnor Township, PA

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist Ranks First in US in Women's BB Scores

 3 days ago

Maddy SiegristPhoto byCharles Fox, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Villanova University senior Maddy Siegrist is currently the best shooter in all of women’s college basketball, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Siegrist was last season’s Big East player of the year, averaging 25.3 points a game in 2021-22, second in the nation.

She could be ‘Nova’s all-time leading scorer, men or women, breaking a 36-year-old record.

Siegrist is also on pace to be the all-time Big East regular-season scorer.

 “I think the game is a lot more mental than it is physical, once you get to a certain level,” Siegrist said after a recent game.

That means even if she misses a flurry, misses every shot in one half, she never wavers.

“You’ve played so many games in your career, had so many different experiences,” she said. “Having that to lean back on, no matter what happens.”

Her head coach, Denise Dillon said Maddy lightens the load for everyone else.

 “Maddy had such a great year last year,” Dillon said. Her efficiency was so good. You’re like, that’s really tough to match, it was such a special season for her.”

The only pressure put on Maddie has come from Maddie herself, said her father, George.

Read more about Maddy Siegrist in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

