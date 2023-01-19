ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Gainesville State Representative named Health Committee chair

A Georgia State Representative from Gainesville has been named the next chairman of the State House Health Committee. Republican Lee Hawkins was appointed to the role by State House Speaker Jon Burns and the House Committee on Assignments Friday. Hawkins spoke on WDUN's "Newsroom" Friday and said the role is important to him.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County to build new system to transport treated water to Lake Lanier

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will soon begin building a Return Flow System to transport treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) to Lake Lanier. The new system follows water management agreements between the County, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the County’s expected water intake from Lake Lanier.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO

Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner

(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

Seniors may qualify for tax breaks

Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville on Jan. 20, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Full time Water Distribution...
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County Probate Court to offer free Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies

The Forsyth County Probate Court will be offering free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day for all Forsyth County couples. “Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we are excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA

