The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Winter Wins as Best Season for Viewing Cascading Falls at Dukes Creek in North GeorgiaDeanLandHelen, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second yearJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
FoCo Commissioners approve controversial industrial park, new housing development
(Forsyth County, GA) Two major developments were approved during the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, January 20, one of which has been the center of a heated debate in the community.
Gainesville State Representative named Health Committee chair
A Georgia State Representative from Gainesville has been named the next chairman of the State House Health Committee. Republican Lee Hawkins was appointed to the role by State House Speaker Jon Burns and the House Committee on Assignments Friday. Hawkins spoke on WDUN's "Newsroom" Friday and said the role is important to him.
Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
Resident-turned-activist Christie Lynn had high hopes of mobilizing community support for de-annexing portions of Mablet...
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
Ex-MARTA executive alleges $1 billion shortfall for Atlanta projects | What's going on?
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Councilman Antonio Lewis, who spoke about this issue at the City Council meeting earlier this week, talked with 11Alive on Friday about his concerns and expectations ahead of a Transportation Committee meeting next Wednesday at which MARTA representatives will attend and address this issue. You can...
Forsyth County to build new system to transport treated water to Lake Lanier
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will soon begin building a Return Flow System to transport treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) to Lake Lanier. The new system follows water management agreements between the County, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the County’s expected water intake from Lake Lanier.
OPINION: History Center’s film on Stone Mountain a view to the present
The Atlanta History Center’s new documentary about Stone Mountain has lots of grainy black-and-white film of the Ku Klux...
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO
Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner
(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks
Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
The City of Loganville is hiring
The City of Loganville has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville on Jan. 20, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Full time Water Distribution...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Forsyth County Probate Court to offer free Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies
The Forsyth County Probate Court will be offering free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day for all Forsyth County couples. “Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we are excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Gainesville area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening turned violent when marchers headed downto...
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
