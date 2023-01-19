Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
WBAY Green Bay
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
WBAY Green Bay
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
wiproud.com
Woman arrested for OWI after getting trapped in vehicle tipped on its side in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for OWI – First Offense after officers in Menasha found her trapped inside a vehicle that was tipped on its side next to a power pole. According to the Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
Upon arrival, Deputies identified three individuals in the vehicle and determined the driver had sustained life-threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
WSAW
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WBAY Green Bay
Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
WBAY Green Bay
Alpaca Llama Extravaganza kicks off this weekend at Farm Wisconsin
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
wapl.com
Multiple fire departments respond to Little Chute blaze
LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Little Chute Fire Fighters struggle to knock down a fire at a commercial building Thursday night. A passerby in the 1500 block of East Elm Street reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a commercial building. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Kimberly Fire/Rescue, Appleton Fire Department, Combined Locks Public Safety and Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue were called in to assist Little Chute. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
