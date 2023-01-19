ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Snow in the Green Bay area

U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How much snow did you get? January 19 edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Alpaca Llama Extravaganza kicks off this weekend at Farm Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Multiple fire departments respond to Little Chute blaze

LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Little Chute Fire Fighters struggle to knock down a fire at a commercial building Thursday night. A passerby in the 1500 block of East Elm Street reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a commercial building. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Kimberly Fire/Rescue, Appleton Fire Department, Combined Locks Public Safety and Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue were called in to assist Little Chute. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI

