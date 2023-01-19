LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Little Chute Fire Fighters struggle to knock down a fire at a commercial building Thursday night. A passerby in the 1500 block of East Elm Street reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a commercial building. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Kimberly Fire/Rescue, Appleton Fire Department, Combined Locks Public Safety and Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue were called in to assist Little Chute. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.

LITTLE CHUTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO