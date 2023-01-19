ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
Traverse Wine Coast Wines Get High Grades

Numerous wines from Traverse Wine Coast wineries received plaudits from Wine & Spirits magazine, the national publication covering the global wine industry. The magazine’s blind-tasting panels sampled 112 wines from across the Grand Traverse region selected as their best efforts by the participating wineries. Critics scored the 47 top wines between 88 and 91 points, the highest scores for Michigan wines ever recorded by national and international wine critics.
Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan

In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
Where to Find Breathtaking Blue Ice In Northern Michigan

When freezing temps descend slow and steady on the straits of Mackinac in winter and conditions are just right, a forest of icy blue shards sets a surreal scene. Here’s how to see this stunning winter phenomenon and tips on how to make a day out of it. This...
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
Snowflakes to round out the weekend

A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Michigan golf courses earn top reviews from players

Golfers in Michigan have their choice of incredible courses. The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice was released this week, including the top 50 courses in the U.S. The 69 Golfers Choice lists were unveiled on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, which uses user-generated reviews to determine the lists. Seven...
