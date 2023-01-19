Read full article on original website
Michigan state parks to host Snow Moon hikes, lantern-lit events in February
Some of Michigan’s state parks are adding some winter magic to their trails this February by hosting special events like lantern-lit night hikes, guided snowshoeing, and even a stroll under the full Snow Moon. State parks across the Upper and Lower Peninsulas are closing out the final full month...
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan
Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
traverseticker.com
Traverse Wine Coast Wines Get High Grades
Numerous wines from Traverse Wine Coast wineries received plaudits from Wine & Spirits magazine, the national publication covering the global wine industry. The magazine’s blind-tasting panels sampled 112 wines from across the Grand Traverse region selected as their best efforts by the participating wineries. Critics scored the 47 top wines between 88 and 91 points, the highest scores for Michigan wines ever recorded by national and international wine critics.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
metroparent.com
Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan
In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
My North.com
Where to Find Breathtaking Blue Ice In Northern Michigan
When freezing temps descend slow and steady on the straits of Mackinac in winter and conditions are just right, a forest of icy blue shards sets a surreal scene. Here’s how to see this stunning winter phenomenon and tips on how to make a day out of it. This...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
WLUC
Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
wfft.com
Snowflakes to round out the weekend
A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday. A low-pressure system brings snow to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Sunday.
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
Michigan-Themed Baby Names to Consider for Your Little One
Even before I got pregnant, my husband and I talked about potential baby names. It was one of those fun conversations we had from time to time, talking about names we liked, names we definitely didn't, and all the funny ones in between. While we've landed on a name for...
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Michigan golf courses earn top reviews from players
Golfers in Michigan have their choice of incredible courses. The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice was released this week, including the top 50 courses in the U.S. The 69 Golfers Choice lists were unveiled on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, which uses user-generated reviews to determine the lists. Seven...
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
