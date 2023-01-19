Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"KovasinOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
Related
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing
Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.
theapopkavoice.com
In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development
It took over six years, four election cycles, a couple of presentations, and a late-night City Council meeting, but Apopka finally took the first step in creating an economic development department. But even as the votes were counted, the result was held in limbo for what seemed like an eternity.
City of Orlando, developer helps solve housing crisis with restoration project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has shared the issue of Orlando’s housing crisis for months. Last summer, the city announced a plan to turn an old hotel into affordable housing units, which is becoming a reality. A developer said they are working to solve the affordable housing crisis...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
Bay News 9
Orlando LGBTQ bars open despite vandalism to windows
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on video vandalizing LGBTQ bars early Wednesday morning. The bars' owner says security measures will be in place as hundreds of people are expected at those establishments through the weekend. Surveillance video...
Dutch Bros to Expand in Osceola County
The upcoming restaurants will be located at "the southwest corner of West U.S. Highway 192 and Vista Del Lago Boulevard, while the other would go on two acres at the northwest corner of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Everglades Circle."
7Brew to Open Central Florida Location
“7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry.”
Bay News 9
Polk State College "shelter in place" lifted
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk State College "shelter in place" alert sent Friday morning has been lifted. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they had a call that there was...
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Bay News 9
Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
allears.net
UPDATE on the Brightline Train and a Potential Stop Near Disney World
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council to discuss cost of beach driving tolls for residents in March
Is it time for Volusia County to revisit how much visitors pay to access its beaches? Should residents be able to drive on the beach for free, or at least at a reduced cost? At least two members on the County Council think so. The County Council will discuss the...
Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to determine who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Channel 9 spoke to a man who said he called the police shortly after shots were fired Friday evening. Police said the shooting happened on West...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free admission for kids throughout 2023
Thinking of fun ideas for the family this year, but don't want to break the bank? Look no further because these Florida parks are making it easy on the wallet all year long.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Comments / 0