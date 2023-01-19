ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023

“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando LGBTQ bars open despite vandalism to windows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on video vandalizing LGBTQ bars early Wednesday morning. The bars' owner says security measures will be in place as hundreds of people are expected at those establishments through the weekend. Surveillance video...
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

7Brew to Open Central Florida Location

“7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry.”
LONGWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

Polk State College "shelter in place" lifted

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk State College "shelter in place" alert sent Friday morning has been lifted. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, they had a call that there was...
LAKELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL

