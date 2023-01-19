Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
Shots fired at 2 Lakewood bars overnight, police investigating
Lakewood police are investigating shots being fired at two Lakewood bars overnight, according to a release provided by police.
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Under-the-influence driver hurt after causing two crashes: Avon Lake police blotter
On January 14, police responded to a crash with injuries. The car had heavy front end damage from crashing into a stone monument style mailbox and other property. The same car was involved in a separate crash on Williamsburg Drive just before this incident. The driver was transported to the hospital and later cited for OVI and reckless operation.
1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
Willard community helps evacuate nursing home in fire
Firefighters are on the scene after a nursing home caught fire during severe storms in Willard Thursday night.
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
I-90W reopens after Thursday crash
I-90 Westbound is currently closed at West 140th Street due to a crash.
Suspected heroin found in OVI suspect’s vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A 911 caller at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 reported that a Dodge Caliber went off the road on I-90 westbound before Clague Road. The caller said the vehicle was “all over the road” before veering off. When officers arrived and spoke...
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
Shaker Heights police: 2 women taken to hospital after crash
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two women were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker Heights police officials told 3News that the vehicle was...
Boy, 16, flees from police in stolen car and crashes into tree: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:50 p.m. Jan. 16, officers observed a Kia vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Nicholas Avenue commit an illegal turn. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, a Cleveland boy, 16, accelerated away from officers. Police did not chase the boy’s car, but later located...
Parma man stabbed to death on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Parma man was stabbed to death Thursday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Leon Palmer, 38, was stabbed in the chest about 5:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, north of Benham Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
