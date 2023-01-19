ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Summit County house fire causes road closures

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a Tree

Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH

