West Virginia man arrested for 3rd DUI after police find him unresponsive in running car
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Milton Police Department says a man was arrested for driving under the influence as well as other offenses after units found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Milton PD says the incident occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 60 in West Virginia. Police say they found responded to a “man down” […]
WSAZ
Police investigating robbery at business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
wchsnetwork.com
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-64 in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning. Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West. Dispatchers say crews freed one […]
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Metro News
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County
QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
wymt.com
Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murder after state police say a dead woman was found in his SUV after leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Friday morning. David Reed is facing a long list of charges. Reed appeared via video in court Friday...
wchsnetwork.com
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County
QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs
SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
WSAZ
Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
WKYC
Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in through the front door sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
wchstv.com
Multiple wrecks temporarily close portions of I-77, I-79 amid black ice reports
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County roads were a skating rink in many areas Sunday morning as emergency dispatchers reported black ice led to about a dozen vehicle crashes and temporarily shut down portions of Interstates 79 and 77. I-79 and I-77 have since reopened. Dispatchers sent out...
WSAZ
One dead after a structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released. The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around...
WSAZ
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
Wrong-way crash on US-35 in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries. The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m. OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into […]
West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
