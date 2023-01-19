ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernshaw, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Police investigating robbery at business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Second man caught after vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County

QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murder after state police say a dead woman was found in his SUV after leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Friday morning. David Reed is facing a long list of charges. Reed appeared via video in court Friday...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs

SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
COAL GROVE, OH
WKYC

Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in through the front door sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One dead after a structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released. The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Wrong-way crash on US-35 in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries. The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m. OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
HERNSHAW, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy