Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax
Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Jeff Zients Reportedly Will Be Biden's Next Chief of Staff
Jeff Zients will serve as President Joe Biden's next chief of staff, according to media reports on Sunday. Zients has previously helped steer the Biden administration's Covid-19 response and carry out its ambitious vaccine campaign. Though Zients has a relatively limited political background compared to Ron Klain, he is a...
In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief
Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
Top U.S. Spy Agency Says More Security Assistance From Allies Is Crucial for Ukraine to Prevail
The director of America's top spy agency said Russia's war in Ukraine will require the West to continue to provide security assistance packages. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said both Ukrainian and Russian militaries are facing significant challenges but the war had not reached a stalemate. U.S. Secretary...
Ron Klain, Biden's White House Chief of Staff, Is Reportedly Expected to Step Down
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is preparing to step down in the coming weeks, according to a report from The New York Times. Klain, a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden, supported Biden through his 2020 campaign and has helped guide his administration since he was elected to office.
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Supreme Court Justices Were Questioned in Probe of Abortion Ruling Leak, Investigator Says
The Supreme Court's justices all were questioned as part of an investigation into last year's leak of a draft opinion of the ruling that overturned the federal right to abortion, the court revealed Friday. The statement came a day after the Supreme Court refused to say whether the justices were...
