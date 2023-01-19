ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO

Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Human trafficking forum scheduled for East Cobb Middle School

The Marietta-Roswell chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is organizing a human trafficking forum Jan. 28 at East Cobb Middle School ((825 Terrell Mill Road). “An Eye-Opening Experience on Human Trafficking” takes place during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the forum will include a simulation experience, a panel discussion that includes the Cobb Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and youth creating awareness posters.
MARIETTA, GA
Transportation issues addressed at Henry Commission meeting

Several major transportation-related developments were addressed at the January 4 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The Henry County Transportation Planning Department was authorized to accept $4.8 million of Congesting Mitigation and Air Quality funds to establish a fixed-route transit service, and an additional $2.2 million of Surface Transportation Block Grant funds to be used for the Hwy. 81 road widening project and the Mill Road widening project.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County to build new system to transport treated water to Lake Lanier

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will soon begin building a Return Flow System to transport treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) to Lake Lanier. The new system follows water management agreements between the County, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the County’s expected water intake from Lake Lanier.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Escaped Hall County inmate recaptured in Buford

An escaped Hall County inmate was recaptured in Buford on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 after he walked away from a work release detail in December. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch had been wanted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 22, 2022, after he walked away from his work release assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter off of Barber Road.
BUFORD, GA
Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
One more weekend of early voting in special House election in Barrow, Jackson counties

There is one more Saturday for casting ballots as week two of early voting comes to a close in Georgia House District 119. Voters in Barrow and Jackson counties are choosing from a field of seven candidates in a special election that will be decided on January 31. The winner fills the seat left empty after the arrest of state Rep-elect Danny Rampey, who stepped aside after theft charges were leveled in December.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner

(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
CLEVELAND, GA
Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns in February

ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta Restaurant week is returning from Feb. 26 through March 4, with more than 35 local restaurants serving up local flavor to residents and visitors alike. Restaurants will offer a special three-course dinner menu from $25 to $50 and many also offer three-course lunches for $20 to...
ALPHARETTA, GA

