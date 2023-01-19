Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO
Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
Why we’re writing this story
Editor's note about new reporting on the Jan. 15 crash that killed a UGA football player and a staff member. AJC journalists are asking accountability questions about what happened before the accident
eastcobbnews.com
Human trafficking forum scheduled for East Cobb Middle School
The Marietta-Roswell chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is organizing a human trafficking forum Jan. 28 at East Cobb Middle School ((825 Terrell Mill Road). “An Eye-Opening Experience on Human Trafficking” takes place during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the forum will include a simulation experience, a panel discussion that includes the Cobb Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and youth creating awareness posters.
henrycountytimes.com
Transportation issues addressed at Henry Commission meeting
Several major transportation-related developments were addressed at the January 4 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The Henry County Transportation Planning Department was authorized to accept $4.8 million of Congesting Mitigation and Air Quality funds to establish a fixed-route transit service, and an additional $2.2 million of Surface Transportation Block Grant funds to be used for the Hwy. 81 road widening project and the Mill Road widening project.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
FoCo Commissioners approve controversial industrial park, new housing development
(Forsyth County, GA) Two major developments were approved during the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, January 20, one of which has been the center of a heated debate in the community.
WXIA 11 Alive
Ex-MARTA executive alleges $1 billion shortfall for Atlanta projects | What's going on?
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Councilman Antonio Lewis, who spoke about this issue at the City Council meeting earlier this week, talked with 11Alive on Friday about his concerns and expectations ahead of a Transportation Committee meeting next Wednesday at which MARTA representatives will attend and address this issue. You can...
Forsyth County to build new system to transport treated water to Lake Lanier
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will soon begin building a Return Flow System to transport treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) to Lake Lanier. The new system follows water management agreements between the County, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the County’s expected water intake from Lake Lanier.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Escaped Hall County inmate recaptured in Buford
An escaped Hall County inmate was recaptured in Buford on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 after he walked away from a work release detail in December. Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch had been wanted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 22, 2022, after he walked away from his work release assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter off of Barber Road.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
GEMA conducts safety audits at 6 schools throughout Hall County district
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Six Hall County Schools had unannounced safety audits conducted on Thursday. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency visited West Hall High, Chestatee Academy, Lanier Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, East Hall Middle, and North Hall High for the audits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
What started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening turned violent when marchers headed downto...
Local designer Michel Smith Boyd hosts HGTV’s newest show, Luxe for Less
The philosophy behind the show: Upscale design is within everyone’s reach; the secret is knowing where to splurge and where to save. The post Local designer Michel Smith Boyd hosts HGTV’s newest show, Luxe for Less appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
One more weekend of early voting in special House election in Barrow, Jackson counties
There is one more Saturday for casting ballots as week two of early voting comes to a close in Georgia House District 119. Voters in Barrow and Jackson counties are choosing from a field of seven candidates in a special election that will be decided on January 31. The winner fills the seat left empty after the arrest of state Rep-elect Danny Rampey, who stepped aside after theft charges were leveled in December.
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
wrwh.com
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner
(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns in February
ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta Restaurant week is returning from Feb. 26 through March 4, with more than 35 local restaurants serving up local flavor to residents and visitors alike. Restaurants will offer a special three-course dinner menu from $25 to $50 and many also offer three-course lunches for $20 to...
