Judith Cirifalco
3d ago
We needed him as our Governor. To think that over 90 percent voted for him and we got her .. makes me sick
Reply(28)
20
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
This Week With Claudia Tenney
CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
NY’s Kathy Hochul accused of double standard for banning flavored cigs not cannabis
Cigarette sellers are accusing Gov. Hochul of a double standard — proposing a ban on flavored tobacco while allowing the marketing of flavor-infused and fruity-scented marijuana merch. New York currently bans the sale of flavored vaping products. In her 2023 State of the State policy agenda, Hochul said she’ll introduce legislation to expand the ban to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — like menthol smokes. The governor also proposed to hike the cigarette tax $1 — from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. “These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000...
NY Republicans demand Gov. Hochul scrap vaccine mandate for health care workers
Republicans in New York’s congressional delegation are demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates for medical workers to address a nursing shortage in hospitals and nursing homes. “The evidence is clear. The staffing shortage affecting New York’s health care sector is a crisis and must be addressed,” Rep. Claudia Tenney said in a letter to Hochul co-signed by eight other GOP House members — including serial fibber Rep. George Santos and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik. “It is imperative for your administration to drop its COVID-19 mandate immediately so that health care workers can return to serving their friends,...
In NY’s ‘conversation on crime,’ progressives just refuse to listen
“There is nothing acceptable about individuals walking into stores, taking what they want, walking out and then, when they’re arrested for the action, for people to say we are criminalizing the poor; no we’re not,” Mayor Eric Adams thundered last week. Sadly, though, that’s precisely the mindset of the folks writing the laws in this state. Indeed, at the same Manhattan Chamber of Commerce “Conversation on Crime” event, Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz (D-Bronx) actually blamed the NYPD for not arresting crooks because of the “attitude” that bail reform would put anyone they busted right back on the streets. That prompted NYPD Chief of...
mountainlake.org
Reaction to Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address
New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State Address to lawmakers last week, saying she wants to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer. North Country State Senator Dan Stec joins us this week to talk about the Governor’s proposals and agenda for the legislative session.
St. Clare’s pensioners hope to meet Gov. Hochul
It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address where she laid out her priorities for New York as she embarks on her first full term. One lawmaker believes restoring the pensions of more than 1,000 former health care workers of St. Clare’s hospital should be at the top of her list.
GOP officials and Gov. Hochul go back and forth over affordable housing on LI
Republican officials, members of the Suffolk County Legislature and several town supervisors have expressed outrage with Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to address the state's housing crisis.
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Republican L.I. leaders blast governor's housing plan
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- Republican Long Island leaders are blasting the housing plan unveiled in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State.They agree the island needs more affordable housing but not forced by Albany.The governor, meanwhile, has called her Housing Compact a critically needed plan to address the housing crisis.Affordable housing has been a goal of planners for decades. Westbury is booming with options near the train station.Hochul's newly unveiled plan aims for more, requiring Long Island add 3% more housing stock in three years and rezone a half mile radius around train stations for more density.But the plan is getting...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
wnypapers.com
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
riverdalepress.com
Hochul aims for more livable New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul last week outlined how she plans to make New York “a more affordable, more livable and safer” state by investing in crime prevention, climate change mitigation, affordable housing and emerging technology. During the annual State of the State address on Jan. 10, the incumbent Democrat...
wnypapers.com
Hochul urges New Yorkers to take steps to safeguard their private data
New Yorkers encouraged to educate and protect themselves against having their personal information compromised online during Data Privacy Week. √ State's first chief privacy officer partners with state agencies to raise awareness; guard against personal data breaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced steps New Yorkers can take to safeguard themselves from...
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Florida is a snoozefest compared to New York
Florida’s got nuthin’ on NY Enough with people schlepping to Florida. Florida began 1,400 years ago. Nobody younger has been there since. Those in the state now could’ve been original settlers. Their average age is deceased. Reports of how wonderful the place is start mouthing the minute transplants leave the JetBlue restroom. It’s got beaches. Sand. Sky. Ocean. Warmth. Hurricanes. Galleries. Crocodiles. Also palms. Not leafy ones that provide shade for juniors. Outstretched ones that provide service for seniors. These palms have specific assignments. Like driving Madam’s car by day. By night just simply driving Madam. Me, I’m a New Yorker. Born, bred, educated, schooled,...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
Sunday provides a change in the weather pattern for New York state, especially if you live off Lake Erie or Lake Ontario. The temperatures in the 40's likely won't be around for a while. The highs won't escape the mid-30's and snow will blanket regions into Monday, especially for those...
