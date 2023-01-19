Read full article on original website
Officers Recover 17 Vehicles In Stolen Car Ring
The San Pablo Police Department recovered 17 stolen vehicles and identified five suspects in a Bay Area stolen car ring, officers announced on Thursday. Detectives uncovered the ring after a ShotSpotter reported gunshots in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo on Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. At the scene, an 18-year-old man suffering injuries said someone began shooting him after he tried to confront several people who were attempting to break into his car.
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
One dead, two injured after back-to-back collisions in San Francisco
The suspect was arrested, though the investigation is still open.
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend
TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
Oakland police seek suspect wanted for attempted rape
Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business. Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement. The victim told...
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
Greenfield man arrested for attempted murder
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department received multiple calls from residents on the 100 block of 10th Street who reported a suspicious person in their front yard last Tuesday morning. When officers arrived at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound....
Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
Hollister woman facing hit-and-run charges gets February court date
Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles leaves courtroom with her attorney after the hearing delayed until February. Photo by John Chadwell. Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Breen on Jan. 19 to set a preliminary hearing on a felony hit and run charge stemming from a November 2020 incident which resulted in the death of Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza. She was arrested May 12, 2021.
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison for three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old on Friday, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Raymond Leon must register as a sex offender for life as these are considered violent felonies, said Pacioni. Jane Doe 1 The post Salinas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting three girls under 14 appeared first on KION546.
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust
On January 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane use violation on northbound US 97 near milepost 132, just north of Bend. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search of the...
Guilty Plea Leads To 100-Month Prison Sentence For Illegal Possession Of Guns, Drugs
OAKLAND (BCN) A federal judge in an Oakland courtroom sentenced an East Bay man to more than eight years in prison Wednesday for being a felon in possession of guns and drugs. Michael Joseph Dehaydu pled guilty in October 2022 and admitted he was driving a car that officers pulled over in June 2021 and in which they found a loaded pistol, a silencer, multiple types of ammunition and nearly 90 grams of methamphetamine.
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Firefighters Responding To Early Morning Residential Fire On Hayes Street
San Francisco firefighters responded to a residential fire Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a residence at 1310 Hayes St. at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The flames spread to two structures. The public is being asked to avoid the area of...
