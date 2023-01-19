Read full article on original website
Willie J. Beacham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie J. Beacham 74, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center. Willie was born May 1, 1948 in Clayton, Alabama and was the son of Henry Underwood and Willie Mae Beacham. He attended South High...
Alexander “Alex” Zenko, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Zenko, Jr., age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alex was born January 2, 1942 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He was married to the late Becky Zenko for 54 years. He attended Rayen High School and Kent State University and was...
Lillian “Sissy” (Mills) Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Sissy” Poling was a force of a woman as mother and nana. A woman who would do anything for her family at all costs. She left this world on Friday, January 19, 2023 but her legacy of unconditional love and enduring sense of nurture will live on.
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky. Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a...
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Joan Phyllis Bates, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident. She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and...
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
Ralph Mark Wehr, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.
Phantoms explode in first period to top Madison in milestone game
Saturday's game was the franchise's 800th in their history and 400th home game. Phantoms explode in first period to top Madison in …. Saturday's game was the franchise's 800th in their history and 400th home game. MVAC girls’ powers set to collide on Game of the …. Crestview is...
Struthers coach celebrate thrilling signature win
Following a thrilling 56-54 win over Girard, Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Following a thrilling 56-54 win over Girard, Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki spoke with Chad Krispinsky. MVAC girls’ powers set to collide on Game of the …. Crestview is seeking the season sweep...
Ryan J. Boozer, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan J. Boozer, 39, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Ryan was born October 28, 1983, in Sharon, a son of Clinton D. and Jill (Brash) Boozer. A 2002 graduate of Sharon High School, he also attended Penn State...
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
Does bad weather skip Youngstown: ‘Radar holes’ and their local effect
You have probably heard the famous saying: “the bad weather always misses Youngstown”. It’s funny because I have heard this same statement now in Alabama, Colorado, Tennessee, etc. This narrative can be difficult to disprove occasionally because it appears that precipitation goes around big cities on radar...
Valley products win titles at 30th Hephner Memorial Tournament
In the 150 lbs weight class, we saw a local on local matchup with Fitch's Authur Croom and Tyson Seesholtz from South Range. Valley products win titles at 30th Hephner Memorial …. In the 150 lbs weight class, we saw a local on local matchup with Fitch's Authur Croom and...
Struthers stuns Girard in Game of the Week thriller
Struthers topped Girard 56-54 in Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball action on Friday night. Struthers stuns Girard in Game of the Week thriller. Struthers topped Girard 56-54 in Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball action on Friday night. MVAC girls’ powers set to collide on Game of the …. Crestview...
$20K lottery prize won in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket. The prize was won on the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket. He won $20,000. After taxes, the man will get $14,400. The ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on...
