capecod.com
One lane of Old Main Street in Yarmouth closed due to overnight car vs pole crash
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that due to an motor vehicle crash overnight and a utility pole struck, Old Main St. at Mill Ln. (Cultural Center of Cape Cod) is restricted to one lane only headed eastbound while repairs are made. Please seek alternate routes. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries.
capecod.com
Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
capecod.com
Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Crews arriving at 129 Driftwood Lane found smoke showing from the roof line. Mutual aid from several towns was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Arrested for OUI After Striking Tree, Resident Scammed for Large Amount of Money
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 10, 1:11 a.m.: A vehicle struck a utility pole on Watertown Street near Galen Street. Police responded to the area and spotted the vehicle on the sidewalk near 20 Watertown St. The vehicle had been traveling westbound on California Street and when it merged onto Watertown Street it crossed over the traffic island and struck two signs. Then it went into the westbound lane and went onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. Officers spoke to the driver who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He said that the accident occurred because he was driving his brother’s vehicle, a 2011 Range Rover, with which he wasn’t familiar. He also said he had 6 to 8 beers before driving. Officers found empty beer bottles in the vehicle. The driver did not pass five field sobriety tests. Victor Ventura Flores, 20, of Watertown, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a chimney fire Saturday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the house on Pinkham Road when crews arrived. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
fallriverreporter.com
Several rooms damaged at Bristol County school as police investigate possible vandalism
Officials are investigating possible vandalism after several rooms at a Bristol County school were damaged recently. According to Chief Shawn Cronin it was discovered that there was flooding at Dighton Middle School that caused damage. On Friday, Dighton Police were notified by officials from Dighton Middle School that they discovered...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset man arrested by State Police after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway. According to State Police, on Saturday at approximately 9:00 p.m., State Police dispatch received reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 393 in the city of Concord New Hampshire. A...
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood
Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey Katz told NBC10 Boston. "I heard like about four or five pops, a pause, then like two or three pops.”. Police say someone called 911 asking...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
Police investigate Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Gun shots were fired in the area of St. Joseph Street in Fall River Saturday night, according to police. Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira said officers responded to the area and found one victim suffering from possible life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Detectives from the Major […]
capecod.com
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
COMM fire mourns passing of retired Deputy Fire Chief
In a statement on social media, Field’s wife Martha writes: “Retired Deputy Fire Chief of COMM Philip (Phil) Field-my love, passed away peacefully at home last night after a rare and aggressive cancer took him one week after the diagnosis. He has been a firefighter since being on the call force at 16, in Cotuit. He was hired by COMM in July of 1974 and retired in September of 2010.
capecod.com
One injured in three-vehicle crash in Orleans
ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, just before 9 AM, Orleans Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a 3 car motor vehicle crash on West Road. Due to most of the on-duty shift already committed to another call and the type of call this was, mutual aid was called from Eastham Fire Department and Brewster Fire Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 15-22
A condo in Harwich Port that sold for $278,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $866,730, $519 per square foot.
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
Test drive gone wrong led to serious Warwick crash, victim’s brother says
What began as a Facebook Marketplace sale turned tragic Thursday when the potential buyer crashed the seller's car during a test drive.
