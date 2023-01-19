It’s not Trevor Gott’s fault. It’s not the 30-year-old journeyman righty’s fault that, in an off-season where Mariners fans hoped to keep the good drought-busting times rolling, Gott’s modest ($1.2M) deal stood as the team’s lone foray into the free agent market until the second week of January, while other teams in the division jumped into the market, signing recognizable names to high-dollar contracts. It’s not Trevor Gott’s fault, but it’s also not the fault of frustrated Mariners fans to use him as a stand-in punchline for jokes about the team’s reticence to spend this off-season, leading to jibes on Twitter like the following exchange:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO