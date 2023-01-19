Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Thanks, Pulse
I am overdue in expressing my gratitude for the Peninsula Pulse, which I started receiving during the pandemic. Having worked as a reporter and editor for Indianapolis-area newspapers, I know it is not an easy task to put out such complete and vital coverage, but it is much appreciated by this reader. I am eager every Friday to learn the news of our county, from current water levels, to new business openings, to the latest happenings in our art world. And perhaps my favorite? The letters to the editor!
Egg Harbor Unveils Updated Highway Redevelopment Plan
A recording of the meeting about the Village of Egg Harbor’s Highway 42 project, as well as the village’s presentations and the project plans, can be found at villageofeggharbor.org. The village is taking comments on those plans until 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by email at [email protected] or at the village office, 7860 Hwy 42.
