I am overdue in expressing my gratitude for the Peninsula Pulse, which I started receiving during the pandemic. Having worked as a reporter and editor for Indianapolis-area newspapers, I know it is not an easy task to put out such complete and vital coverage, but it is much appreciated by this reader. I am eager every Friday to learn the news of our county, from current water levels, to new business openings, to the latest happenings in our art world. And perhaps my favorite? The letters to the editor!

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO