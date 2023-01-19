Read full article on original website
Screaming Trees star Van Conner dead at 55
Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The legendary rocker was known as a founding member and bassist of Screaming Trees alongside Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel Barrett Martin and Josh Homme but passed away on Tuesday (17.01.23) following a battle with pneumonia, his brother has announced.
The alt. rock world salutes late Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner: "Let us lower the flannel flag to half-mast"
Musicians from the Seattle rock community and alt. rock scene pay tribute to Van Conner, the late Screaming Trees bassist, who has died, aged 55
Screaming Trees co-founder and bassist Van Conner dies at 55
Van Conner, the bassist, songwriter, and co-founder of the alternative rock band Screaming Trees, died Tuesday after an extended illness. He was 55. His brother and bandmate Gary Lee Conner announced the news on social media, writing, "It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever."
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Legendary Musician David Crosby Has Died at 81
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The musician was a founding member of The Byrds, but is best known for his work as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, with the group occasionally expanding to include Neil Young as well.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The unforgettable life of Meat Loaf: "It felt like riding the tail of a comet"
A big man with a big voice and big ambitions, Meat Loaf fought hard to achieve success, and when it came he thrilled millions with his unforgettable music
‘Sister Wives’: Rare Footage of Christine’s Mom Annie Talking About the ‘Dark Side’ of Polygamy in 90s Documentary
'Sister Wives' fans unearthed some footage of Christine Brown's mother, Annie, discussing the 'dark side' and dangers of plural marriage in a 1998 documentary.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Marshall Tucker Band Reveals Marshall Tucker Has Died
Marshall Tucker, the blind South Carolina piano tuner whose name was adopted by The Marshall Tucker Band, has died. He was 99. The band, known for their hits "Can't You See," "Fire on the Mountain," and "Heard it in a Love Song," shared the sad news on Saturday. "We are...
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
Jordan Harvey Talks Viral TikTok Hit 'Alabama Girl,' Reveals New EP Took Over 2 Years of Work (Exclusive)
Over the summer, rising country star Jordan Harvey become a TikTok sensation after posting a video of his song "Alabama Girl." Hilariously, however, the singer-songwriter had no idea at the time because he was busy "having tacos" with a friend when the tune took off. PopCulture.com recently had a chance to chat with Harvey via Zoom, ahead of his Las Vegas release show for his debut EP, It Is What It Is.
Sam Smith Shares Title Track From Upcoming LP ‘Gloria’: ‘My Queer Love Hymn’
Ahead of Sam Smith’s musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the singer has shared “Gloria,” the title track from their upcoming LP. In a statement, Smith called the title track “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.” Gloria, Smith’s first album since 2020’s Love Goes, features guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez, and Koffee, with the latter two appearing on the album’s first single “Gimme.” Smith worked...
Måneskin Held a Surprise Wedding Ceremony to Coincide With Their Album Release
If one thing is for certain, it's that this week in music belongs to Måneskin. The Italian rock stars have just released their highly-anticipated album "Rush!" to much critical acclaim, and fans are loving the energetic new offering from the group. Article continues below advertisement. To coincide with the...
