ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
MassLive.com

Mel Kiper mock draft has Patriots taking former Bill Belichick assistant’s top prospect

The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the New England Patriots using a strong Bill Belichick connection. Kiper has the Patriots taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in his most recent projection. The former Fighting Illini star spent the last two seasons playing under Bret Bielema, who spent two seasons with the Patriots, and is the program’s top-ranked prospect this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots sign offensive lineman who switched from defensive line last year

The New England Patriots are keeping Bill Murray around for Year 4, announcing Tuesday that they have signed the offensive lineman to a future contract. Murray has stuck around on New England’s practice squad in recent seasons, starting out as a defensive lineman. That was until the team switched him over to the offensive side of the ball before the start of the 2022 season. Murray spent the year as an offensive guard and was elevated to the active roster for three games this year. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills, playing three snaps on special teams.
MassLive.com

NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins could play for new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien

Bill Belichick’s first step in getting his offense is complete with the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. With O’Brien on the staff, the Patriots have an experienced quarterback and experienced offensive play caller. The fact that he comes from Alabama, where quarterback Mac Jones played collegiately, only adds to the equation. Add in that O’Brien has already called plays in New England and it’s easy to see why he was considered the favorite for the job.
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy