Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Mel Kiper mock draft has Patriots taking former Bill Belichick assistant’s top prospect
The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the New England Patriots using a strong Bill Belichick connection. Kiper has the Patriots taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in his most recent projection. The former Fighting Illini star spent the last two seasons playing under Bret Bielema, who spent two seasons with the Patriots, and is the program’s top-ranked prospect this year.
Patrick Mahomes injury: Chiefs coach gives update on QB’s availability in practice
Good news for the Kansas City Chiefs: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury. “He’ll practice. He did the walkthrough this morning. He’ll practice this afternoon,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. It’s a positive sign for the Chiefs’ starting quarterback,...
Do Patriots need more help behind Rhamondre Stevenson? (2022 positional review)
With the 2022 season in the books, MassLive will look at each position group on the Patriots, analyzing how the team performed in 2022 and where it might be heading in the future. Today, we look at running backs. Running backs: Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, Kevin...
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: ‘Very real scenario’ Packers deal star QB (report)
The trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers are starting to rumble. Those rumblings got louder over the weekend when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is a “very real scenario” that the Green Bay Packers trade away their star quarterback. The news comes after continued rumors of unhappiness between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the organization.
Are Matt Patricia and Joe Judge off the Patriots coaching staff?
The Patriots staff will be coaching next week in Las Vegas at the East-West Shrine Bowl. This will give the team an up-close look at some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. This will also give everyone else a look at the Patriots new coaching set up.
Patriots sign offensive lineman who switched from defensive line last year
The New England Patriots are keeping Bill Murray around for Year 4, announcing Tuesday that they have signed the offensive lineman to a future contract. Murray has stuck around on New England’s practice squad in recent seasons, starting out as a defensive lineman. That was until the team switched him over to the offensive side of the ball before the start of the 2022 season. Murray spent the year as an offensive guard and was elevated to the active roster for three games this year. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills, playing three snaps on special teams.
NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins could play for new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien
Bill Belichick’s first step in getting his offense is complete with the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. With O’Brien on the staff, the Patriots have an experienced quarterback and experienced offensive play caller. The fact that he comes from Alabama, where quarterback Mac Jones played collegiately, only adds to the equation. Add in that O’Brien has already called plays in New England and it’s easy to see why he was considered the favorite for the job.
Former Patriots assistant is a hot candidate on the offensive coordinator market
For nine years, Chad O’Shea was one of Bill Belichick’s top offensive assistants in New England. The former Patriots wide receivers coach left Foxborough in 2019 to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. After one season in Miami, it appears that O’Shea could become an offensive coordinator again....
