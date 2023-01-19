Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again
Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $16,000 for violating this NFL rule during playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to have go fork over more than 35% of his playoff paycheck after being fined by the NFL for an illegal tackle that he attempted during the Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday. According to NFL.com, Brady has been fined...
Lori Locust, NFL’s only female defensive coach, fired in Buccaneers shake-up
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive line coach Lori Locust, the NFL’s only female defensive coach on Thursday. The team announced the decision three days after the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys, 31-14, in the wild-card round on Monday night. She was among a handful of coaching changes made in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers also fired five other assistants, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The front office made the sweeping changes after a disappointing 8-9 regular season and another early playoff exit. Locust played as a semi-pro defensive lineman for the Central PA Vipers before retiring and going into coaching. She joined the Buccaneers in 2019 and two years later became one of the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl. After getting fired, Locust took to Twitter with optimism: “Sometimes it’s all that needs to be said…appreciate @buccaneers @KacyRodgers99 Coach Bowles, the staff, the players and the Krewe…been an amazing start here in Tampa…looking forward to what’s next.” Other coaches let go by Tampa Bay were specialist Chris Boniol, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl and running backs coach Todd McNair.
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach considered a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job
In a recent appearance on Ramon, Kayla, & Will with 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler identified former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a “prime candidate” to be the Tennessee Titans‘ next offensive coordinator. Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the...
Nick Saban's former Alabama players have made $1.94 billion in the NFL
Name, image, likeness (NIL) may have changed the game, but if you want a career in the NFL you still go to Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban has dominated college football over the last decade, especially when it comes to the NFL draft. Under Nick Saban, Alabama has sent a record number...
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
Report: Jets request to interview Bills QB coach Joe Brady for OC vacancy
Brady, 33, was the Bills’ QB coach this season after two years as the offensive coordinator under Matt Rhule in Carolina. He was also the passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow’s 2019 LSU team that won the CFP Championship.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion that was 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
NFL players are widely regarded as tough, but former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe showed just how fearless he is after he received a call asking if he wanted to stalk a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a Colorado neighborhood. Wolfe grabbed his bow and arrow and agreed to go find and eventually kill it.
Albany Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agents Going Into Offseason
Three years ago, the greatest quarterback of all time decided to bring his talents to Tampa Bay and join the Buccaneers. Along with Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa, the Bucs franchise decided they had one choice, and that was to go all-in to make sure Brady and former head coach, Bruce Arians, had everything they needed to go out and win the organization's second-ever Super Bowl and Lombardi Trophy.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nines throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive-pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
Regular Season Records: Dallas 12-5; San Francisco 13-4 The San Francisco 49ers will duke it out with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the playoffs Sunday at Levi's Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. These two teams have allowed few points on average (San Francisco 16.67, Dallas 19.78), so any points scored will be well earned.
