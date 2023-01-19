Read full article on original website
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
yourerie
Biden visits storm-damaged California, ups aid amid ‘desperately’ needed help
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Joe Biden visited California on Thursday as the state suffers damage from devastating storms, which killed at least 20 people. President Biden toured coastal California towns that were devastated by the storms. “The federal government is not leaving its responsibility ‘til it’s all fixed, it’s...
