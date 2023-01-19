Work begins on U.S. 69 Highway toll lane project in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has begun closing lanes of traffic along U.S. 69 Highway to make way for the construction of new toll lanes in Overland Park.

Through Jan. 21, KDOT crews will intermittently shut down lanes of traffic between 119th Street and 167th Street for geotechnical drilling work. This is the first step in a multi-year plan to create toll lanes on the highway.

The 69 Express project will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along U.S. 69 Highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.

To support the 69 Express project, the City of Overland Park will also reconstruct the 167th Street interchange .

KDOT originally planned to begin construction on the toll lane project in September. However project bids exceeded the budget limited by KDOT and construction was delayed.

In Nov., KDOT awarded a $570 million design-build contract to US69 Express Constructors to build the state’s first express toll lane.

The express toll lanes are expected to open in 2025 with all construction on the project wrapping up in 2026.

