Kansas City, MO

FOX4 farewell to Abby Eden

By Andrew Lynch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abby Eden signed off from the FOX4 anchor desk for the last time on Thursday surrounded by family, co-workers, plus Pop-Tarts & cake, punctuating more than 12 years sharing Kansas City’s stories from Signal Hill.

“I’ve always taken our motto, ‘Working for You,’ really seriously. My job as a journalist, and a journalist working for FOX4, working for you, I’ve tried to put our viewer first and I’m so thankful I did, because you all have given it back to me a million-fold,” Eden shared from the set.

“Our viewers, all of you, have been so kind to me through all of these years, especially in the last week, and you gave me this career. You are a one of a kind community and I am so thankful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She announced her departure last week , and we were able to catch up with some former colleagues who wanted to wish her well in her next adventure:

In addition to many messages from viewers over the past week, her current co-workers also paid tribute on Thursday;

Meterologist Karli Ritter shared this on her Instagram page , Meterologist Michelle Bogowith shared this on Facebook .

Linda Eiskina
3d ago

You will be missed. Loved seeing you every morning..Fox 4 has been my news channel growing up ,love all the crew on Fox 4. Good luck to you Abby .

Denise Floyd
3d ago

Abby I watch you every morning and I'm so proud of you you have grown a lot been on channel 4 I wish you a lot of success I'm going to miss you give the kids a kiss and your husband may God bless you on your trip I love you miss you thank you Abby for everything may God bless you amen.

Survunah Johnson
2d ago

I miss you already and you just left. May God continuously bless you and your family. I know you will shine in whatever you do!!!! Peace and love Abby...

