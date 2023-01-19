What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window

ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal.

The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on Dec. 11. The last was AD Mitchell, who waited until the final day of the window to put his name into the transfer portal. Players can still find new homes but only those officially in the transfer portal can be contacted by others coaches.

The transfer portal will reopen on May 1 so Georgia and other college programs will still have to contend with players coming and going later in the offseason. But for now, we have a better idea of where things stand with Georgia’s roster entering the offseason.

