ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aS19O_0kKAY65000

ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal.

The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on Dec. 11. The last was AD Mitchell, who waited until the final day of the window to put his name into the transfer portal. Players can still find new homes but only those officially in the transfer portal can be contacted by others coaches.

The transfer portal will reopen on May 1 so Georgia and other college programs will still have to contend with players coming and going later in the offseason. But for now, we have a better idea of where things stand with Georgia’s roster entering the offseason.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in 2022

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia had over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape during the 2022 season.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Bulldog player’s family is no-show at lawyer’s news conference

The parents of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock did not attend a Thursday afternoon news conference with a lawyer who says he’s working with the Willock family. Willock’s father says there are no plans for a lawsuit after the crash that claimed the life of his 20 year-old son. Willock and 24 year-old Chandler LeCroy were killed in last Sunday’s wreck on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. Two others were injured. A private service will be held for Devin Willock on Saturday morning, the University of Georgia announced.
ATHENS, GA
WTVF

Price, Fisk Gymnastics turning heads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the nation’s first HBCU gymnastics program, Fisk University has taken the sport by storm this winter. Gyms in Las Vegas, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Athens, Georgia have been packed to see them compete. Lines have formed to greet the gymnasts. "Everyone is super...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program

The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

STATE CHAMPS! Jefferson claims 5A Duals title, 19th overall

GRAY, Ga. — Jefferson knocked off defending Class 5A state champion Cass, 37-33, in a thrilling Duals Championship finals on Saturday at Jones County High School. It is the second title in three seasons for the Dragons, who collected their 19th overall Duals title since its inception in 2002. It also was the highest classification title won by the Dragons program.
JEFFERSON, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
diply.com

Listen to the Chilling Moment That Led to the Death of Devin Willock

More heartbreaking details about Devin Willock's deadly accident that also led to his death are still coming out. According to audio obtained by news sources, various calls were placed to emergency service by several witnesses at the scene of the accident, and it's really horrifying. Keep reading for the details.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy