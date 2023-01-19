Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Capt. Steve Rogers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Capt. Steve Rogers. The “captain” is a 5-month old shepherd mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He first came to the shelter at the beginning of December and has recently been training...
Free parvo/distemper clinic
According to Dawn Romero, the Outreach Coordinator with Unity K9 Express Rescue, there was a massive distemper outbreak in Kern County last year
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: The 661 Meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson are introducing Bakersfield to the freshest way to support the community: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros and Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a...
KCFD rescues lost hiker and dog near Pine Mountain Club
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department rescued a lost hiker and their dog around 7:27 a.m. Saturday in the Pine Mountain Club area. According to the fire department, the sheriff’s office search and rescue team contacted KCFD to assist them in reaching a lost hiker. The fire department used its helicopter to […]
Kern County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers, foster parents
The Kern County Animal Shelter is asking for your help. KCAS Director Nick Cullen explained the shelter is packed with animals and that they need people to foster and adopt.
Goodbye, Chris: Thursday was reporter Chris Burton’s last day at KGET
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reporter Chris Burton made an impact on our community in just a short time, but Thursday was his last day at KGET. Chris did it all for 17 News: reporting for 17 News at Sunrise, anchoring the weekend newscasts and providing the weather forecasts. He was 17’s “utility infielder” as Jim […]
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for man with dementia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and […]
Bakersfield Californian
Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County
When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Age Well, Drive Smart program
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has implemented a program that helps educate the aging population driving on the road. Officer Tomas Martinez with CHP talked about the "Age Well, Drive Smart" program. To join the program you can call (661) 396-6600.
Bakersfield Channel
Your weekend forecast: Cool and dry conditions
We are staying quite cool this weekend, especially for those overnight lows. As for our high temperatures of the day today, on Saturday Bakersfield sees a high of 51°. Over in the Kern River Valley, similar conditions with Lake Isabella at a high of 53°. Definitely cooler in...
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
Third round of grant money to combat homelessness is coming to Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved a third round of disbursements for the $15.3 billion dollar Homelessness Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant.
Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
Sub-freezing nightly temperatures expected this weekend
It was a cold start this Friday across Kern County, along with lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in Bakersfield reaching 53 degrees. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night tonight through Monday night. There is a possibility of fog each night as well. Dry weather will prevail for the […]
Bakersfield Californian
THE DISH: One-stop dining at Rosedale food truck park
If you're looking for a variety of quick local dining options, it's time to head down Rosedale Highway. The lot at 9701 Rosedale Highway (at the southwest corner of Rosedale and Calloway Drive) has become a gathering of food trucks, drawing diners with its heaters and covered seating.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Fire Dept. share how crews rescued Merced residents during floods
BAKERSFIELD, California — The Bakersfield Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team returned to Bakersfield Thursday. The 6 person crew went on a two week deployment, making stops in areas impacted by storms. They worked alongside other departments to rescue people from floodwaters. Nate Atkinson, is one of the...
Overnight road closure in Bakersfield scheduled
The Thomas Roads Improvement Project is continuing to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Man rescued from fireplace chimney in East Bakersfield
A man was rescued from a fireplace chimney by the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) on Tues, Jan 18.
Comments / 1