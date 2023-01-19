ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Capt. Steve Rogers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Capt. Steve Rogers. The “captain” is a 5-month old shepherd mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He first came to the shelter at the beginning of December and has recently been training...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: The 661 Meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson are introducing Bakersfield to the freshest way to support the community: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros and Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD rescues lost hiker and dog near Pine Mountain Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department rescued a lost hiker and their dog around 7:27 a.m. Saturday in the Pine Mountain Club area. According to the fire department, the sheriff’s office search and rescue team contacted KCFD to assist them in reaching a lost hiker. The fire department used its helicopter to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for man with dementia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing person. Perry Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of 17th Street on January 7, 2023. Henderson is considered at risk due to being diagnosed with dementia. Henderson is described as:. Black male, 60...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County

When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP: Age Well, Drive Smart program

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has implemented a program that helps educate the aging population driving on the road. Officer Tomas Martinez with CHP talked about the "Age Well, Drive Smart" program. To join the program you can call (661) 396-6600.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Your weekend forecast: Cool and dry conditions

We are staying quite cool this weekend, especially for those overnight lows. As for our high temperatures of the day today, on Saturday Bakersfield sees a high of 51°. Over in the Kern River Valley, similar conditions with Lake Isabella at a high of 53°. Definitely cooler in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sub-freezing nightly temperatures expected this weekend

It was a cold start this Friday across Kern County, along with lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in Bakersfield reaching 53 degrees. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night tonight through Monday night. There is a possibility of fog each night as well. Dry weather will prevail for the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: One-stop dining at Rosedale food truck park

If you're looking for a variety of quick local dining options, it's time to head down Rosedale Highway. The lot at 9701 Rosedale Highway (at the southwest corner of Rosedale and Calloway Drive) has become a gathering of food trucks, drawing diners with its heaters and covered seating.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

