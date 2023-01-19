ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

WOWK 13 News

Golden alert issued out of Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A golden alert has been issued out of Pike County, Kentucky, for Charles Douglas Coleman, 79. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson says Coleman was last seen leaving Millard Highway going towards Elkhorn City around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing a green polo shirt with khaki dress […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County officials announce new business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
WSAZ

Golden alert canceled after missing man located

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A golden alert has been canceled after a missing man was found, according to the Pike County Emergency Management. Coleman was located Saturday. No further information was provided. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia. Police said Reed led them on a chase Wednesday and they found the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
WLKY.com

Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky police seeking missing Pikeville woman

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– A missing woman, identified as Chasity Nicole Sowards, was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area on Jan. 7 according to the Pikeville Police Department. Sowards was last seen leaving with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, distressed light blue […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Fire damages Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m. Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

SEE REPLACES PRESTON AS LAWRENCE BOE CHAIRMAN; BOARD READY TO PROCEED WITH BUILDING PROJECTS AND TAX

Lawrence County Board of Education Regular Meeting. (Lawrence Co. BOE press release) The Regular Meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held at the Lawrence County High School library on January 17, 2023, at 6:00 PM. The LC Board Members Jim See- Chair, Maddlene Roberts- Vice-chair, Barbara Robinson, and Garnett Skaggs were all present in person.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

