Laramie, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
BREAKING: LCSD1 Releasing Students Early Due to Weather

Due to agency closures, continued snow, and unexpectedly increasing winds, Laramie County School District 1 is releasing students early today. LCSD1 spokeswoman Mary Quast says buses will begin arriving at the high schools and junior high schools at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary schools at 1 p.m. "Parents can pick...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
LCSD1 on 2-Hour Delay for Thursday

Due to the wind and some snow drifts, Laramie County School District 1 says it is anticipating some bus delays this morning. "We encourage you to keep checking your bus locator app, Stopfinder, for the latest information," LCSD1 said in a phone call and email to families. LCSD1 says parents...
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?

I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert

A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
Cheyenne Schools Cancel After School Activities

Laramie County School District#1 has canceled after-school activities for today [January 18] due to a winter storm. ''At Laramie County School District 1, we recognize that our schools are a safe, warm space for many of our students. In addition, they depend on eating school meals. As such, our goal is to accommodate all families. As always, parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school during a weather event may keep them home and their absence will be excused.
‘Border War Games Are Always Going to be a War’

LARAMIE -- It typically takes a little more than three-and-a-half hours to travel from Colorado Springs to Laramie. Not for this Wyoming team. Caught up in a mid-January snowstorm, blizzard conditions on Highway 287 sent the Cowboys' bus into a ditch where they sat for four hours. "We got home...
EPA Settles With Dyno Nobel Over Alleged Violations at Cheyenne Plant

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has settled with Dyno Nobel over allegations that the company failed to comply with hazardous chemical emergency release notification requirements at its Cheyenne plant, the agency announced Wednesday. The EPA says it conducted an inspection at Dyno Nobel's facility at 8305 Otto Road and...
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
