Laramie County School District#1 has canceled after-school activities for today [January 18] due to a winter storm. ''At Laramie County School District 1, we recognize that our schools are a safe, warm space for many of our students. In addition, they depend on eating school meals. As such, our goal is to accommodate all families. As always, parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school during a weather event may keep them home and their absence will be excused.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO