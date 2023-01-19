Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
BREAKING: LCSD1 Releasing Students Early Due to Weather
Due to agency closures, continued snow, and unexpectedly increasing winds, Laramie County School District 1 is releasing students early today. LCSD1 spokeswoman Mary Quast says buses will begin arriving at the high schools and junior high schools at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary schools at 1 p.m. "Parents can pick...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys
The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
LCSD1 on 2-Hour Delay for Thursday
Due to the wind and some snow drifts, Laramie County School District 1 says it is anticipating some bus delays this morning. "We encourage you to keep checking your bus locator app, Stopfinder, for the latest information," LCSD1 said in a phone call and email to families. LCSD1 says parents...
Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches Of Snow, Laramie May Get Five
The latest update from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get up to eight inches of snow with a winter storm over the next 24 hours, while Laramie could get up to five inches. Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Warning, while Laramie...
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?
I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
12+ Fun Events Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne!
The week is finally over! Cheyenne has plenty to offer this weekend, so take some time to relax and have fun this weekend. You deserve some TLC. Enjoy the Blues and locally made brews at Blue Raven. When: 5 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th St.)
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Cheyenne Schools Cancel After School Activities
Laramie County School District#1 has canceled after-school activities for today [January 18] due to a winter storm. ''At Laramie County School District 1, we recognize that our schools are a safe, warm space for many of our students. In addition, they depend on eating school meals. As such, our goal is to accommodate all families. As always, parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school during a weather event may keep them home and their absence will be excused.
BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
How to Sweeten Valentine’s Day with a Card Sent From Loveland!
Usually, I have my Valentine's Day gift list made by now. But this year has been nuts! I hadn't even thought about cards, candy, or cupids until I walked into Walmart yesterday. Yes, Valentine's Day has officially invaded the aisles of Walmart. But, strolling through the Valentine's Day aisle, I...
Eastbound I-80 Now Closed From Laramie to the Nebraska State Line
Eastbound Interstate 80 is now closed from Laramie to the Nebraska state line, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says. The 43-mile stretch from Laramie to Cheyenne is closed due to a crash. As of 6:30 p.m., WYDOT estimated it would take crews six to eight hours to get the lanes...
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
‘Border War Games Are Always Going to be a War’
LARAMIE -- It typically takes a little more than three-and-a-half hours to travel from Colorado Springs to Laramie. Not for this Wyoming team. Caught up in a mid-January snowstorm, blizzard conditions on Highway 287 sent the Cowboys' bus into a ditch where they sat for four hours. "We got home...
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
EPA Settles With Dyno Nobel Over Alleged Violations at Cheyenne Plant
The United States Environmental Protection Agency has settled with Dyno Nobel over allegations that the company failed to comply with hazardous chemical emergency release notification requirements at its Cheyenne plant, the agency announced Wednesday. The EPA says it conducted an inspection at Dyno Nobel's facility at 8305 Otto Road and...
Cheyenne NWS: Winds Up To 65 MPH Causing Blowing Snow Hazards
The snow from a winter storm that rocked the area over the past couple of days may have stopped falling, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds will whip up more travel hazards in southeast Wyoming today. The agency posted this statement on its website:
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
