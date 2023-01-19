Read full article on original website
Disney On Ice is bringing a chill to Chicago.
Disney On Ice will feature performances from not only Frozen but Encanto too. It's playing at Allstate Arena this weekend with future dates also at the United Center. Tim McGill stood on the ice to find out about it on Good Day Chicago.
Young woman shot inside business in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - A young woman was shot inside a business in Chicago's West Loop on Saturday. The unnamed business is located on Jefferson near Washington. Police said the woman, 18, was shot in the abdomen. She was hospitalized in fair condition. Police are questioning a person of interest.
Charges pending against mom after 3 kids are found alone in Chicago apartment
Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4 and 11, were found alone inside the home. They were transported to Community First Hospital for observation. Nate Rodgers reports.
Chicago celebrates Lunar New Year with food, gifts and joy
FOX 32's Joanie Lum takes a trip to 88 Marketplace in Chinatown as Chicago celebrates the Lunar New Year.
New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school
We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
Weather forecast for Chicagoland, Saturday night, Jan. 21
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says you probably won't need your shovel for the snow that's coming our way overnight.
Man, 46, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 46-year-old was outside around 10:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man was shot in...
Man killed in car crash on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a singe-car crash in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood Friday night. Police say a man driving a BMW northbound in the 1900 block of Ashland Avenue when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a pillar just after 10 p.m. The BMW then struck...
Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.
Woman in custody after 3 children found unattended in NW Side home
CHICAGO - Following a well-being check, Chicago police found three children unattended in a residence on the Northwest Side. Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Keating Avenue near Cragin for a well-being check just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4...
Chicago organizers plan to make former Englewood school into resource center for ex-inmates
CHICAGO - A former Englewood school could soon become a resource center for formerly incarcerated neighbors. Woods Elementary on 62nd and Racine was closed in 2013. This week, community organizers with "Go Green Racine" filed a zoning change application to overhaul the building into a community resource center. The development,...
2 killed, 5 in critical condition after Dan Ryan crash
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early this morning, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened near East 51st Street in the highway's northbound lanes on the South Side just before 2 a.m. Multiple vehicles were involved, and five people are...
Inside look: Oak Park's historic Frank Lloyd Wright home listed on the market
OAK PARK, Ill. - For the first time ever, an historic Frank Lloyd Wright home in Oak Park is up for sale. Built just a few years after Wright started his own practice, the George Smith House on Home Avenue in Oak Park was built for the Marshall Fields' salesman with whom Wright went to church.
Reward offered for information in the slayings of 2 Hobart women
A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November.
Man with disabilities shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Chicago home
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs
CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. As crews work to clear the crash,...
