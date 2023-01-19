ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture

It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick get early start with new teams

Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.
Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX

Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
Travis Pastrana looks to qualify for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing

Racing legend Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for his first NASCAR Cup Series Race at next month’s Daytona 500. Pastrana is trying to earn an open qualifying spot (one of four available) in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season, and his attempt will be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s No. 67 Toyota Camry.
Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments

Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
