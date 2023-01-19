Read full article on original website
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Tony Stewart's NASCAR Hall of Fame Speech Featured a Hilarious Shout-Out to All His Ex-Girlfriends
Back in January 2020, Tony Stewart was one of the five people who made stock car racing history as an inductee into the 11th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. For his induction speech, Tony took a brief, emotional trip down memory lane, but in classic Stewart fashion, he also snuck in a well-timed wisecrack about his ex-girlfriends.
Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture
It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want
This week Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the addition of Denny Hamlin to the podcast family but also revealed another piece of news that showed why he's still a fan favorite by giving fans what they want. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick get early start with new teams
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.
One-of-a-kind Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR-style coupe up for auction
The only 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 built in black will be crossing the auction block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida.
Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired
Tony Stewart made the decision before the 2011 NASCAR playoffs not to bring back crew chief Darian Grubb in 2012, but the pair still managed to capture the Cup Series title. The post Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Natalie Decker suggests NASCAR doesn’t support women; Post deleted
A TikTok video from the NASCAR driver has brought some controversy. NASCAR driver Natalie Decker has stirred up the internet. On Saturday, she posted a video to TikTok. In the video, she hinted that NASCAR doesn’t support women. View a screenshot of the video below. The video opens with...
Community Choice Financial Begins New Partnership with Front Row Motorsports
Community Choice Financial, a holding company that provides financial services primarily to under-served consumers, will return their newly acquired Speedy Cash brand to the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports. The program will be highlighted by Speedy Cash again being one of the anchor partners...
Matt Kenseth leads Hall of Fame inductees class
CHARLOTTE — On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of
2-time Daytona 500 winner Kenseth inducted into Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth finally reached the top rung of his career on Friday night when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons in NASCAR before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories...
Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX
Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
Photographer struck by race car at Irwindale Speedway (Video)
There was a scary scene at the California race track. Irwindale Speedway is a half-mile pavement oval. The track is located in Irwindale, California. View the video of the incident below. On Saturday night, the track hosted the SPEARS Southwest Tour Super Late Models. A full field of 29 late...
Dean Thompson Joins Venturini Motorsports for a Partial Schedule in 2023
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) has announced another addition to their 2023 roster: 21 year old Dean Thompson, from Anaheim, California. Thompson is set to take on a program of five races with VMS in the 2023 season; Kansas Speedway (May), Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway (ARCA-W).
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Travis Pastrana looks to qualify for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing
Racing legend Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for his first NASCAR Cup Series Race at next month’s Daytona 500. Pastrana is trying to earn an open qualifying spot (one of four available) in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season, and his attempt will be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s No. 67 Toyota Camry.
The Next Gen Car Is Starting to Deliver a Long-Term Benefit, One That Impacts the Daytona 500
The Next Gen car appears to be attracting more teams to run a partial schedule or at least attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500. The post The Next Gen Car Is Starting to Deliver a Long-Term Benefit, One That Impacts the Daytona 500 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments
Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
