Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Compensation Sought by FX Traders from Brokers Drops 3% to $3.3M in Q4
The total compensation sought by online forex brokers from all brokerages declined slightly to $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $3.5 million in the prior quarter. Similarly, the compensation awarded to traders dropped by 23% to $60,919 during the past quarter. On the contrary, the compensation...
financemagnates.com
Finance Magnates Africa Summit: Exploring the World of Online Trading
Finance Magnates is happy to announce its first event to take place on the African continent, culminating in the Africa Summit (FMAS:23). The landmark summit will take on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Online Trading Industry in Africa on the Rise. Perhaps...
financemagnates.com
How Fintech Accelerates the Growth of Numerous Industries
A good business cannot exist without profits, and the foundation of profits is a secure and convenient payment mechanism. If a company cannot make and receive payments on time, it will be unable to cover its operating expenses. Despite apparent progress in the financial system, not all legitimate businesses can...
financemagnates.com
Baxia Markets Emerges Latest Approved Member of FinCom
The Financial Commission (FinCom), the independent external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, has approved the membership application of Baxia Markets, a MetaTrader electronic communications networks (ECN) broker founded in 2020. FinCom in a statement noted that Baxia Markets’ membership took effect on Wednesday (January 18). The...
financemagnates.com
Dollar subdued, euro rebounds, yen retreats
Dollar trades lower even as initial jobless claims beat estimates. The US dollar finished Thursday lower against most of the other major currencies, gaining only versus the risk-linked aussie and kiwi. Today, the greenback is losing against all except the yen and the pound. It seems that investors are still...
financemagnates.com
Has UFX Quietly Shut Down?
The broker's operator renounced its CySEC license. The website has stopped new account openings and asks customers to terminate their trading accounts. UFX, a retail broker offering forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) trading services, looks as though it has shuttered quietly. A message on its website reads: "UFX is no longer offering investment services to clients in this region."
financemagnates.com
PrimaryBid, BMLL, FXCM and More: Executive Moves of the Week
In January, the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries is returning to what we normally expect with a slight dip due to redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
financemagnates.com
Credit Suisse Appoints Aurélien Gleyze as Head of FX Spot for EMEA
Credit Suisse, a Switzerland-based global investment bank, has appointed Aurélien Gleyze, its former Director and Co-Head of Electronic Macro Trading, as its Head of FX Spot for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The new role comes after Gleyze spent over two years in the former role. The executive,...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy in New York
The crypto lender Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late on Thursday following the company's troubles with liquidity triggered by two major collapses in the cryptocurrency industry last year. It came when the company was reportedly seeking to raise capital, but failed. Genesis Files for Bankruptcy. According to the official...
financemagnates.com
Payment Systems in the UTIP Platform
Searching for the right payment solution is time intensive, and our clients can't always have the time for it. UTIP is pleased to help you with the choice of a payment system, its integration on our platform, compliance and so on. The UTIP gathers 40 integrated payment solution providers and about 50 payment solution integration services.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Fined $46.5M for US Securities Law Violations
The crypto lending platform Nexo has settled with federal and state regulators in the United States for offering and selling unregistered securities, paying a total penalty of $45 million. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received $22.5 million, and the rest went to state regulatory authorities. In addition to the...
Comments / 0