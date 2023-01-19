Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
mynbc5.com
Clinton County Public Transit cancels route due to staffing shortages
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Clinton County Public Transit announced an emergency cancellation for one of its routes due to staffing shortages. The cancellation is for the 3:53 p.m. run on the Keeseville-Ausable route. The route loops around from the government center to the post office in Ausable Forks. Officials...
WCAX
Lake Placid businesses rankled by World Games security closures
Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues. Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow. One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding. Updated: 4 hours...
WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing woman from Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed on felony probation violation
PLATTSBURGH | A local man has been jailed on a felony warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his rape conviction. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas P. McGowan, 39, Feb. 18 in connection with his alleged violation of probation stemming from a 2016 rape case. McGowan was arraigned...
mynbc5.com
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer
BRIDPORT, Vt. — Part of Route 22A in Bridport is back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and several cars. The crash caused power lines to come down, causing just over 300 outages in Bridport. As of this writing,...
mynbc5.com
Colchester students sent home early after water main break
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
WCAX
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
Water main break forces dismissal of Colchester schools
The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Tuesday. The crash took place on Route 15 at around 1:25 p.m. Police say a 17-year-old driver was traveling west and making a left turn into her driveway, when she hit Paul Munsey, 70, of East Hartland, CT, who was traveling east.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
Comments / 0