MG III becomes funeral director at family business
January 21, 1993 — Dow N. McGrady III is now serving as a funeral director at the Bradley Funeral Home. McGrady, 24, is the son of Dow N. McGrady Jr., an owner of the funeral home, and Mary McGrady of Luray. The senior McGrady has been with the Bradley firm since 1965.
Boot Hill break-in
January 22, 1987 — Page County Sheriff E.M. “Pap” Sedwick said Tuesday that a break-in at Boot Hill last Tuesday night may be linked to a break-in and attempted entry at two other county establishments. Sedwick said there are no solid suspects in the incidents, which occurred...
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Former LHS coach seeks administrative role in PCPS
LURAY, Jan. 20 — Former Luray High School head football coach Nolan Jeffries says that he left the helm of the Bulldogs after a 9-3 season in order to focus more on advancing his career to an administrative level within Page County Public Schools. “I decided to step down...
Panthers drop third straight, 71-43, to Clarke amidst coaching change
SHENANDOAH, Jan. 19 — The Page County Panthers took a tough loss to Clarke County on Thursday night by a 28-point margin that extends the Panthers losing streak to three, all within the Bull Run District. PCHS junior Seth Cloude and senior Hayden Plum combined for 24 points on...
Page County Authorities conclude an investigation of assault
Page County Authorities announced the conclusion of an investigation involving indecent liberties and sexual assault. On Dec. 13, 2022 a joint sexual assault investigation was initiated by the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Luray Police Department (LPD) which resulted in the arrest of Tony Lee McNear. McNear is...
