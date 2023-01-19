Read full article on original website
KHBS
Proposed bill would give teen parents more resources in school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bipartisan bill filed in the Arkansas house is looking to give more resources to teen parents in school. Ashley Hudson, out of West Little Rock, is the lead sponsor of “The Parenting and Pregnant Students Act.”. "Arkansas has consistently over the last couple...
Kait 8
New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
menastar.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virus levels declining in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
ACLU of Arkansas says recent bill filed targets transgender students
A bill filed in the state legislature is stirring up more controversy in the transgender community.
redriverradio.org
Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles
ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
achi.net
Arkansas’s Food Desert Problem
In his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses the prevalence in Arkansas of food deserts — areas where residents do not have convenient access to healthy, affordable food options. Thompson writes that according to an analysis by ACHI, in...
Finding a Family: George
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unlike most kids, 13-year-old George was actually happy when he entered Arkansas’ foster care system. He lived with his biological family for more than a decade before he went into foster care about two years ago. “I would rather not be with my biological family because they really didn’t do anything for […]
Recapping the first weeks of the Arkansas legislative session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lawmakers have moved quickly on a wide range of topics and legislation to start the new session. With so many different things that have happened so far, let's walk through some of those new bills and executive orders. On Thursday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Soil & Water Education Conference to showcase best practices, new technologies in soil, water conservation
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference has been educating Arkansas farmers and other agriculture professionals for a quarter of a century on how to use new technology and practices to improve irrigation efficiency. That precedent continues with the 25th annual Arkansas Soil and Water Education...
KHBS
IRS to begin accepting E-Filed tax returns for 2022
The IRS is set to officially begin accepting 2022 tax returns from employers Monday, Jan. 23. Employers have until the end of the month to send W-2s to workers. There will be some changes for many this year since many of the aid programs brought about by COVID-19 have ended. However, changes to the Arkansas state tax code could help some on those state returns.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Arkansas House Bill would allow tax exemptions for teachers
A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
