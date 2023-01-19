ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Restaurant Week Starts off Today

Chicago Restaurant Week is here! From January 20th through February 5th, you’ll be able to find steep discounts at hundreds of Chicago restaurants. Choose Chicago released a full list of 2023’s participating restaurants in Chicago Restaurant Week. Some notables include Carnivale, Bar Siena, Catch 35 Chicago, City Winery Chicago, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Eli’s Cheesecake Bakery and Cafe, Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, River North, Pizzeria Uno O’hare, Michael Jordan’s Steak House, and so many more!
New Wrigleyville Alamo Drafthouse will have 6 Movie Theater Screens

Chicago‘s first Alamo Drafthouse is coming to Wrigleyville!. The movie theater/cocktail bar chain is set to open a location right across the street from Wrigley Field at 1025 W. Addison St. Their lobby will be dedicated to iconic Chicago movies including a Ferris Bueller photo-op display. The new place...
