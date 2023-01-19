Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction.
In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005.Traffic Information
As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened.
