Union County, PA

Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction

By Jalen Rhodes
 6 days ago

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction.

In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005.

As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened.

You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com .

WBRE

WBRE

