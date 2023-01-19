Read full article on original website
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Local nonprofits react to Amazon cancelling charity program
Amazon Smile became the latest victim of the company's cost-cutting measures. Upon a budget review, Amazon opted to shut down the charity program, a decision that will impact many Richmond-based non-profits enrolled in the program.
WSET
10-year-old K-9 dies unexpectedly in Chesterfield Co.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dedicated servant to the Chesterfield County Police Department is being remembered for their contributions to the community. Chesterfield Police said K-9 Kona, a 10-year-old Malinois patrol and drug dog unexpectedly passed away on Friday. The department said Kona had served the county for...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Visiting this 'museum-like' Virginia business is like 'walking back in time'
You’ve heard of a window into the past. At Caravati’s Architectural Salvage in Ashland, you can choose a door or several other paths to yesteryear.
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
NBC12
Sports & Entertainment Authority to host baseball classic youth tournament
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority will host the inaugural Henrico Baseball Classic as its first event during Memorial day weekend. Created with Glen Allen-based Premier Sporting Events of Virginia, the event will showcase dozens of youth teams ages 8 and under through 14 and under.
Get your questions answered about the Woolridge Road project at two community meetings
Some big traffic updates are coming to Chesterfield, and residents can get all their questions about the Woolridge Road Widening Project answered during two upcoming community meetings, one virtual and one in-person.
One day left to cast your vote to help name Metro Richmond Zoo's baby hippo
MOSELEY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo is asking for your help in naming the newest addition to their family, a pygmy hippo calf. In a Facebook post, zoo officials thanked everyone who previously submitted a recommendation. Officials said, "We want to thank everyone for submitting name ideas for...
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Virginia lawmakers unite to fight cancer: 'Don't be an ostrich'
A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered in Richmond on Friday to discuss Virginia's efforts in the fight against cancer and to pay tribute to two former colleagues who died.
Petersburg student hospitalized after fights, local schools look at safety, security measures
Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.
West Main Street bar Postbellum closing after 10 years
According to a post on its Facebook page, Postbellum, located on the 1300 block of West Main Street, announced that it will close its doors for the final time on the night of Sunday, Jan. 29.
WRIC TV
Richmond nurse says the healthcare system is ‘broken’ due to staffing shortages
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local nurse is speaking out against staffing conditions in hospitals that are impacting patient care. Elisabeth Taurino, a registered nurse and acute care nurse practitioner, says she has always wanted to help people and became a nurse to share that passion with others. “My...
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
NBC12
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Caroline County have launched an animal cruelty investigation after multiple puppies were found abandoned in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 15, six puppies were found discarded in a wooded area off Cedar Fork Road. The puppies were found...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls
NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018. "The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said. A data request from...
