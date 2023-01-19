ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

WSET

10-year-old K-9 dies unexpectedly in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dedicated servant to the Chesterfield County Police Department is being remembered for their contributions to the community. Chesterfield Police said K-9 Kona, a 10-year-old Malinois patrol and drug dog unexpectedly passed away on Friday. The department said Kona had served the county for...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Sports & Entertainment Authority to host baseball classic youth tournament

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority will host the inaugural Henrico Baseball Classic as its first event during Memorial day weekend. Created with Glen Allen-based Premier Sporting Events of Virginia, the event will showcase dozens of youth teams ages 8 and under through 14 and under.
RICHMOND, VA
tourcounsel.com

Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia

If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
RICHMOND, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

