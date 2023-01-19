Eagles-Giants is a unique postseason meeting with huge stakes for bitter rivals

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants on Saturday with a trip to the Conference Championship on the line.

These teams know each other well.

They have been long-time rivals. They play each other twice a year, every year.

But Saturday will be their third meeting in a span of just six weeks -- that's unique.

You've heard the saying "it's hard to beat a team three times in a single season."

But is it really?

Since 1970, teams meeting another team in the postseason that they had already beaten twice are 15-9 in that third matchup in the playoffs.

That's a .625 winning percentage. Not so hard, right?

That said --- Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't think those games will have any bearing on what happens Saturday night.

The only thing that we can be certain of - there will be no surprises between the two.

By the way, can we give it up for the NFC East?

Of the four teams left in the conference, three - the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys - are from the same division and at least one will make it to the NFC Championship Game.