A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVNews
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
New police training academy opens in northern West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new law enforcement training program at Fairmont State University kicked off with its first class of cadets. The program promises an immersive experience with participants living on campus in Pence Hall during the 16-week training.
WVNews
WVU researcher aims to change process of liquid human waste collection, conversion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — An engineer at West Virginia University is spearheading research that could revolutionize the way human waste is collected and converted into nutrient-rich fertilizer, a process that he believes can be done entirely in residential bathrooms. Dr. Kevin Orner, an assistant professor at WVU, said...
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County (West Virginia) awards annual grant awards
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen community organizations received Community Arts Project grants from the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County for future programming. The 16 grantees were announced during the organization's annual meeting Sunday at Waldomore in Clarksburg. It was the first in-person grant presentation since...
WVNews
MinCo Schools logo.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - “Bullying is an issue and always has been,” says Mineral County Sc…
WVNews
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
WVNews
A Taste of Home: Wheeling's Coleman's, Miklas to ship products across U.S.
WHEELING — Coleman’s Fish Market and Miklas Meat Market lovers who live across the country will soon be able to get a “taste of home” when the restaurant starts shipping its products. Jodi Carder, daughter of market owner Joe Coleman, said the company is testing packing...
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pittsburgh-area woman who served time for a federal drug con…
WVNews
Marriage license
The following marriage license was recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — James Lonnie Paugh, 47, Clarksburg, and Heather Dawn Mauller, 41, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
The West Milford Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., West Milford Community Center. Jeff Barnhart, president: 304-745-6046.
