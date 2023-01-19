ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23

West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New police training academy opens in northern West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new law enforcement training program at Fairmont State University kicked off with its first class of cadets. The program promises an immersive experience with participants living on campus in Pence Hall during the 16-week training.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marriage license

The following marriage license was recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — James Lonnie Paugh, 47, Clarksburg, and Heather Dawn Mauller, 41, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV

