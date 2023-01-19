ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bikerumor

Uvex Back in Peloton with Upgraded Rise Aero Road Helmet, plus Gravel Y Coming Soon

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Helmet maker Uvex returns to top-tier UCI World Tour road racing, protecting Intermarché-Circus-Wanty in the peloton with two older all-rounder & TT helmets, plus a new upgraded Rise – a surprisingly affordable light aero helmet that gets some pro-only customization. Plus, Uvex has a new gravel-specific lid on the way – the aero Gravel Y…

Comments / 0

Community Policy