Bikerumor
UltraCyclist Jack Thompson Rides a Record 52 Everests in a Year, Climbing over 1,000,000 vertical meters!
Looking for some inspiration to hit your cycling goal for 2023? Well, maybe the story of UltraCyclist Jack Thompson being the first cyclist to ride one million meters of vertical elevation in a calendar year will help.
Bikerumor
Uvex Back in Peloton with Upgraded Rise Aero Road Helmet, plus Gravel Y Coming Soon
Helmet maker Uvex returns to top-tier UCI World Tour road racing, protecting Intermarché-Circus-Wanty in the peloton with two older all-rounder & TT helmets, plus a new upgraded Rise – a surprisingly affordable light aero helmet that gets some pro-only customization. Plus, Uvex has a new gravel-specific lid on the way – the aero Gravel Y…
